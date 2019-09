Through his twitter account, Mohsin Khan revealed that he is suffering from dengue. Star of one of the most popular shows on television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan is loved by many. He is asking his fans to take care of themselves by preventing mosquito bites. We wish him a speedy recovery and ask people to be extra careful during this dengue season.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue is the most critical mosquito-borne viral disease in the world. More than 40 per cent of the world’s population are at the risk of this disease. Dengue has spread to more than 100 countries, causing around 25,000 deaths every year. When a mosquito carrying the dengue fever virus (RNA virus of the family Flavivirus) bites you and transmits that virus to you, it causes dengue. This virus is carried by the Aedes mosquitoes. A bite from this mosquito does not leave any mark on your skin. Hence, understanding symptoms is very important.

Symptoms of dengue appear four to six days after you are infected. Sudden fever, headaches, joint pain, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes are some of the common symptoms of dengue. As this virus enters our bloodstream through an external force, there are several ways in which you can prevent this. Let us see how.

Use Insect Repellent

Use insect repellents to kill or remove mosquitoes from your house. It is better to use a government-certified repellent as others might cause some health issues. Spray it twice a day in a closed room. See that there are no leakages from water pipes as this can cause water to pool around your home. Stagnant water is the breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. But be sure to keep the repellent away from children and pregnant women. Do not use it near infants and small children. Make sure the repellent does not come in contact with your skin as it can cause inflammation and rashes.

Wear clothes that cover your arms and legs

If you wear clothes that expose parts of your body, you are in danger of mosquito bites. Hence, it is always better to wear clothes that cover your arms and legs. You can also spray permethrin on your clothes to repel mosquitoes. But use this only on your clothes and not on your skin. Spray this on your clothes a couple of hours before you wear it.

Take steps to control mosquito growth

The Aedes mosquito breeds in stagnant water. Therefore, if you ensure that your surroundings are free of any stagnant water, you will reduce your risk significantly. Keep your water cooler clean, empty your buckets, toys, pools, bird baths and flower pots. Cover the areas in your roof or floor where water can collect. Put a screen on your windows and doors. If you already have a screen, then check it for holes. Make sure that your trash container is cleaned every day.