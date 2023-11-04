Mobile Phone Use And Low Sperm Count: Are Technologically Dependent Men At Higher Risk?

The more mobile phone you use, the less your sperm count may become, says a study.

Sperm count has been decreasing in men over the past 50 years. Data from all around the globe reveals that it has gone down by almost 50 per cent. Studies have looked into different types of factors that may be causing such a drastic fall. In one of the new studies, experts revealed that increasing use of mobile phones may be one major factor. As per reports, men between the age of 18 and 22 use their phones about more than 20 times a day. The new generation on the other hand uses it the whole day. For some people, phones are their profession. But, people who have been using it for more than 20 times a day are at 21 per cent high risk of experiencing a fall in overall sperm count, stated the study.

Let Us Learn More About The Research Findings

The deputy vice president and deputy dean of the faculty of biology at University of Manchester, UK, revealed to agencies that, old phones with 2G and 3G configuration had a much higher impact on men's sperm count than he new 4G and 5G models. This is extremely intriguing even to experts. But, they stood firm on the grounds that the evolution of phone technology is definitely responsible as they have proved the decline of sperm count through the study conducted over a period of 13 years. The study also found that there was no decline in the shape and motility of the sperm but only in the number of sperms produced from the male body.

Effects Of Mobile Phones In Sperm Count And What You Can Do To Prevent It?

Men and women together, use mobile phone 24*7 these days. Some of them even make a living through it so they are obliged to use it. The research declares that when cells phones are in constant use, they receive and send more signals and this also increases the radiofrequency electromagnetic fields and the surrounding tissue can be heated up to 0.5 degrees Celsius. This is not good and amongst other factors, this is what may be a big reason of low sperm count.

What Do Experts Suggest?

Keep your phone away from your body. Do not keep it in your front trouser pocket, keep it in a briefcase or a purse (this is for both men and women). Keep it away from your head as well. If you have to use it constantly, use headphones or air pods. Keep your phone away from you when your sleep.

If you are trying to conceive or you want to boost sperm health, here are some tips:

Exercise regularly (but do not overheat in their groin area) Eat a healthy and balanced diet Take care of your weight and BMI Do not smoke Try to limit alcohol consumption Lastly, seek help from a doctor