MMR Vaccine (Measles, Mumps and Rubella): Benefits, Side Effects And More

Children younger than five years of age, adults older than 20, and pregnant women are more likely to suffer from complications.

There are a few conditions in which you should avoid getting MMR Vaccine. Read on to know who should get the vaccine and who should avoid it.

The MMR vaccine is used to protect people against three serious viral diseases like measles, mumps and rubella and the health complications that may come with them. All children are recommended to get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting at 12 months of age. Adults who are at greater risk of contracting these diseases are also advised to get the MMR vaccine. But the vaccine can do more harm than good in some people.

To learn more about the benefits and side effects of MMR vaccine, we connected with Dr. Santosh Kumar, Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore. Below are excerpts from the conversation:

Who should get the vaccine?

The MMR vaccine was introduced in the United States in the year 1971 and it was proven to be helpful in preventing dangerous diseases like Measles, Mumps and Rubella. All these diseases can cause severe health complications and sometimes even lead to death. The first dose of the vaccine is to be taken by children of age 12-15 months and the second dose is to be taken when the child is 4-6 years old. Adults who are born after 1956 have to get one dose unless they prove that they are vaccinated for these three diseases.

Help us understand the symptoms of Measles, Mumps and Rubella.

Measles: A person experiences fever, runny nose and rash in this condition as it attacks the throat and lungs. There are a heavy number of cases of measles in countries where there are no childhood immunization programmes.

Mumps: In this disease, a person experiences fever, fatigue, head and muscle aches, and swelling of the salivary glands. It also causes the testicles inflammation among men. It can also lead to loss of hearing, infection in the brain and spinal cord, and other serious problems.

Rubella: People experience fever and rash in this condition. It's really dangerous for pregnant women to have it. It can lead to serious birth defects, including heart problems, deafness, liver and spleen damage, and intellectual disability. There is at least a 20 per cent chance of their baby having these problems if a woman gets infected by Rubella during their pregnancy.

What are the possible side effects of MMR vaccine?

The benefits of this vaccine outweigh the side effects of it. A very few people develop short term mild rash, fever, pain, stiffness in joints and swollen glands after getting their dose. Having severe symptoms with this vaccine is really a rare case. Serious symptoms can include a temporarily low platelet count or serious allergies.

If you experience trouble breathing, dizziness, rapid heartbeats, weakness or any other serious symptoms, you should immediately contact your doctor for it.

Who should avoid getting the MMR vaccine?

People with severe or life-threatening allergic reactions to Neomycin should avoid getting MMR vaccine.

If someone has severe reactions to their previous MMR dose. Then, they should avoid getting the next dose.

Someone who is suffering from cancer or receiving cancer treatments should avoid getting this vaccine because the immune system weakens during this time.

If someone is suffering from any other disorder that weakens immune system like HIV or AIDS

You should not go for the vaccine if you are taking medications that affect your immune system.

Take away

"The major benefit associated with MMR vaccine is that it protects you from the serious diseases and from the health complications that come with it. Like many medical treatments, this vaccine too has side effects associated with it. There are a few conditions in which you should avoid getting the vaccine, but it works well for most adults. Such vaccines have protected us all from outbreaks. But if you are concerned about your safety, it is always advisable and important for you to stay informed about the vaccine and the medical procedure before you go for it," Dr. Santosh concluded.