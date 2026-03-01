Mizoram Reports India’s Highest Cancer Incidence: Tobacco And Diet To Blame

Aizawl remains the cancer hotspot in Mizoram with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 269.4 per one lakh men. Among all forms of cancer, stomach and lung are the most common.

Mizoram Reports India's Highest Cancer Incidence: Cancer is a broad term for a large group of diseases that can start in almost any part of your body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably. With cancer cases rising at an alarming rate across the globe, Mizoram reports India's highest cancer incidence and mortality rate.

Causes Of Cancer Incidence In Mizoram

On Sunday, Mizoram's Health and Family Welfare Department official reported that Aizawl remains the cancer hotspot with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 269.4 per one lakh men. What is even more concerning about the report is that stomach and lung cancers are the leading causes of cancer in Mizoram, largely driven by high consumption of tobacco, betel nut consumption, unhealthy dietary habits like excessive intake of smoked meat, pork fat and genetic factors.

Lalrinpuii, Health & Family Welfare Minister of Mizoram, expressed concern while addressing a function on Saturday in Aizawl, stating that the state has one of the highest cancer incidence rates in India relative to its population. At the event, Lalrinpuii also highlighted a remark made by the Director of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, where many Mizo cancer patients seek treatment, on the unusually high number of cancer cases among Mizos.

For elevating the healthcare system in Mizoram, the state government signed an externally aided project loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank on January 23, for a project titled 'Supporting Public Health Care System Strengthening To Achieve Universal Healthcare For Mizoram', popularly known as the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS).

Can Cancer Be Prevented?

According to Dr. Parveen Jain, Senior Consultant & HOD - Oncology, Aakash Healthcare, cancer typically develops because your body cells undergo changes and start growing uncontrollably. He says that some of those changes occur randomly, which is beyond our control. Thereby, absolute prevention is not possible. Several studies also show that 30 per cent to 50 per cent of cancers are linked to risk factors such as tobacco use, poor diet, lack of exercise, obesity, alcohol consumption and long-term exposure to pollutants. Dr. Jain further notes that reducing risk factors does not guarantee that you will not get cancer. However, the good news is that it can dramatically improve the odds. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), following these essential tips outlined by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) can reduce your risk of cancer:

Consume a diet rich in wholegrains, vegetables, fruit and beans Reduce consumption of fast foods, including processed foods high in fat, starches or sugars Limit consumption of red and processed meat Avoid consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks Limit alcohol consumption

"Tobacco in any form should not be used; smoking, chewing, or snuff dipping be stopped," the NIH states. "The total fat intake be adjusted to about 20% of calories, mostly of monounsaturated oils. These lipids reduce the risk for heart disease and cancer. Fish be consumed several times a week. The intake of salted, pickled or smoked foods be reduced."

