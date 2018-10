Yes, you heard it right! If you add coconut oil to your coffee it will be more beneficial for your health. It makes a super beverage and surprisingly it enhances the benefits of coffee. You just need to add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in your coffee mug, then pour hot coffee into it, give it a nice stir and have it. However, drinking coffee in moderation is always better as it aids in weight loss, helps to combat depression, controls blood sugar and reduces the heart disease risk. Drinking too much coffee is bad for your health. But here in this article, we will discuss how mixing coconut oil with coffee is beneficial for your health.

Promotes Immunity

Caffeine has the ability to boost our immune system because it contains polyphenol antioxidants which help in preventing various types of cancers, heart ailments, osteoporosis and neurological ailments. And coconut oil contains lauric acid (healthy fat found in the breast milk). This acid aids in killing pathogens, thereby boosting the immune system as it has antimicrobial properties.

Enhances Cognitive Function

Coffee can be considered as an energy drink because it acts as a mild stimulant. And by arousing mood and concentration of the people it helps in improving the cognitive function. Once we consume coconut oil our body either transform it into ketones after it goes to the liver or uses it as a quick source of energy. Ketones help to improve our brain function and memory. And when you will add coconut oil to the coffee it will increase the levels of ketones in our body. According to research, they help in improving our cognitive function.

Improves Digestion

By curbing constipation and by lowering the sugar absorption in the body, coffee aids in the digestion process. However, it should be taken in the moderate quantity as it leads to the loss of fluid and it can also worsen stomach aches. In a similar way, coconut oil stimulates your digestive system. It improves your bowel which in turn improves the digestion process and it soothes the inflammation too. Coconut oil also increases your body’s ability to absorb nutrients.