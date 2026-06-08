Mistook it for hernia: Aida Turturro reveals how she dismissed heart attack symptoms until doctors found severe artery blockages

Actor Aida Turturro reveals how she mistook heart attack symptoms for a hernia delaying care until doctors discovered severe artery blockages.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 8, 2026 4:47 PM IST

Aida Turturro. (Image: Instagram)

"Sopranos" star Aida Turturro has revealed details about her near fatal heart attack in 2018 following a recent confession that she only noticed some of the signs and symptoms and attributed it to a hiatal hernia so she didn't rush to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The 63-year-old actress admitted on her former co-star Jamie Lynn Sigler and actress Christina Applegate's "MesSy" podcast that she had been feeling chest pain for a while but that the problem was much worse than she had assumed. "So I had a few chest pains but a hiatal hernia can mimic [a heart attack] so I brushed it off for a while," Turturro noted.

The actress said that even when a friend said it was time to call a cab or an ambulance she waved it aside. Turturro recalled, "My friend's like, 'Should we call the ambulance?' and I'm like 'Nah I'm fine.'"

Doctors Discovered Life Threatening Artery Blockages

After a family member recommended it to her the 63-year-old actress made contact with a doctor. After which following an evolution she was referred for immediate consultation with a cardiologist.

The actress said doctors had told her that she had already had a heart attack. They discovered that her coronary arteries were 88 to 99 per cent clogged and she needed emergency quadruple bypass surgery. When asked about the experience she said, "I could've died, I should've died then, I didn't."

Turturro was also diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2001 and noted the link between diabetes and heart disease. "Pay more attention to health," she added, "because diabetes is the number one cause of heart disease."

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in LA with all my cousins pic.twitter.com/NBSprPW9hm Aida Turturro (@AidaTurturro925) February 20, 2016

Hiatal hernia Vs heart attack

The Cleveland Clinicsays a hiatal hernia is when the top of the stomach bulges through an opening in the diaphragm into the chest cavity. Some of the common symptoms include chest pain, heartburn, trouble swallowing, acid reflux and discomfort after eating.

It's sometimes hard to tell whether a hiatal hernia or a heart attack is responsible for chest pain, pressure or discomfort in the upper body without medical evaluation. But medical professionals caution that if there is any new severe or unexplained chest pain it should be viewed as a medical emergency until the cause of the pain is eliminated and ruled out to be heart related.

Heart attack symptoms

According to the American Heart Association (AHA) these are some of the signs and symptoms of a heart attack:

Chest pain, pressure, squeezing or fullness

Pain that radiates into the arms, neck, jaw, back or shoulders

Shortness of breath

Nausea or vomiting

Cold sweats

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Mildly unusual tiredness particularly in females

Prioritizing health

After recovery Turturro said the experience changed her outlook on selfcare and health. She said, "I learned my lessons. You have to take care of yourself." The actress urged people to prioritize their health highlighting the importance of taking care of oneself to be able to care for others.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. Heart attack symptoms may vary widely so always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment.