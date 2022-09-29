Missing Out On Sleep? You Are Probably Troubling Your Heart; Expert Explains the Connection

Insufficient or fragmented sleep might affect your vital body parameters like blood pressure and heart rate

Clinical research over the years has shown an association between sleep deprivation with heart failure, arrhythmia and high blood pressure, says expert

We all know what lack of sleep can do to us, heavy eyelids, foggy minds, and continuous yawning that won't let us work the next day. Coffee and other caffeine-rich drinks can make us function fairly well. These drinks beat lethargy away and make us less apologetic about missing sleep. However, there are grave consequences of running low on sleep. This World Heart Day you must know that if you are not sleeping well, you are probably troubling your heart.

Sleep is not necessarily a time of rest but also a period of regeneration. It is deeply involved in the regulatory processes of the body. Without enough sleep, a person is likely to become prone to heart disease. Insufficient or fragmented sleep might affect your vital body parameters like blood pressure and heart rate. Hence, sleep is of utmost importance when it comes to maintaining good cardiac health.

Your sleep-deprived heart

Evidence has been growing to prove that sleep problems like sleep disorders and sleep deprivation can adversely affect your heart health. The following are a few things that might happen to you if are sleep deprived-

Blood pressure is known to dip while we sleep. This is known as nocturnal dipping and the phenomenon is crucial in maintaining cardiac health. The blood pressure drop is essential to relieve the heart of some stress and establish normal breathing. Poor sleep which might be due to sudden disruption or disorders is likely to keep your blood pressure high even during the night. Studies have shown that high nocturnal blood pressure is a bigger contributor to hypertension than high day blood pressure. Poor sleep is also known to trigger chronic inflammation that facilitates the thickening of arteries and can lead to blockage of arteries. While the NREM sleep stage helps the heart slow down and recover, REM sleep involves heightened stress and activity. Insufficient sleep can throw these stages off balance and can increase the risk of a heart attack. Frequent sleep disruptions can also result in a sudden spike in blood pressure and heart rate and this makes you more prone to cardiac trouble Increased blood pressure and heart rate in a sleep-deprived body can also make one more prone to strokes As per studies, people who sleep less than seven hours per night are more likely to have a higher body mass index (BMI) or be obese. Lack of sleep can also disrupt the regulation of hunger hormones. A sleep-deprived person is more likely to overeat and have an urge for carbohydrates rich food.

Lack of sleep associated with heart failure, arrhythmia

On the occasion of World Heart Day which is observed on September 29 every year, Dr Sibasish Dey, Head of Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed explains the relation between sleep and cardiac health. He says: "Several key physiological phenomena occur while one is asleep. This can be maintaining primary homeostatic functions, restoring energy, repairing tissues, allowing the brain to consolidate and process information, immune regulation and so on. Sleep helps in regulating the hormonal balance in our body including various stress hormones. Given today's long work hours and late nights, if one is not sleeping adequately for an extended period, the body's ability to manage stress may be adversely impacted and consequently may lead to cardiac complications in long run. Clinical research over the years has shown an association between sleep deprivation with heart failure, arrhythmia and high blood pressure. Therefore, it is imperative to get a good sleep both in terms of quality and quantity. Daily exercise, weight loss, moderation of caffeine, smoking and alcohol are some of the ways to have restful sleep and keep the heart healthy".