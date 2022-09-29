Missing Out On Sleep? You Are Probably Troubling Your Heart; Expert Explains the Connection

- Health A-Z
We all know what lack of sleep can do to us, heavy eyelids, foggy minds, and continuous yawning that won't let us work the next day. Coffee and other caffeine-rich drinks can make us function fairly well. These drinks beat lethargy away and make us less apologetic about missing sleep. However, there are grave consequences of running low on sleep. This World Heart Day you must know that if you are not sleeping well, you are probably troubling your heart.
Sleep is not necessarily a time of rest but also a period of regeneration. It is deeply involved in the regulatory processes of the body. Without enough sleep, a person is likely to become prone to heart disease. Insufficient or fragmented sleep might affect your vital body parameters like blood pressure and heart rate. Hence, sleep is of utmost importance when it comes to maintaining good cardiac health.
Evidence has been growing to prove that sleep problems like sleep disorders and sleep deprivation can adversely affect your heart health. The following are a few things that might happen to you if are sleep deprived-
On the occasion of World Heart Day which is observed on September 29 every year, Dr Sibasish Dey, Head of Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed explains the relation between sleep and cardiac health. He says: "Several key physiological phenomena occur while one is asleep. This can be maintaining primary homeostatic functions, restoring energy, repairing tissues, allowing the brain to consolidate and process information, immune regulation and so on. Sleep helps in regulating the hormonal balance in our body including various stress hormones. Given today's long work hours and late nights, if one is not sleeping adequately for an extended period, the body's ability to manage stress may be adversely impacted and consequently may lead to cardiac complications in long run. Clinical research over the years has shown an association between sleep deprivation with heart failure, arrhythmia and high blood pressure. Therefore, it is imperative to get a good sleep both in terms of quality and quantity. Daily exercise, weight loss, moderation of caffeine, smoking and alcohol are some of the ways to have restful sleep and keep the heart healthy".
