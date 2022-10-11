With each menstrual cycle, the uterine lining (endometrium) prepares itself for fetal implantation. If fertilization fails to happen, the body discards the endometrium, which typically lasts for about three to eight days with an average blood loss of 80ml/cycle. In this article, Dr Nidhi Shah - Consultant of Gynaecology & OBGY, Jaslok Hospital and Research Center. has shared some of the important factors which can contribute to abnormal menstruation.
While the severity and duration of the menstrual periods are not the same for every woman, it is considered abnormal when the periods are:-
Too light, lasting < 2days/bleeding < 80ml - Oligomenorrhea/Hypomenorrhea
Too heavy, lasting > 7days/bleeding > 80ml - Menorrhagia
Frequently, occurring lesser than every 21days - Polymenorrhea
Absent/missed periods - Amenorrhea
Irregular, intermenstrual bleeding - Metrorrhagia
Occurs after menopause - Postmenopausal
Causes of Abnormal Or Irregular Period
While in many cases it is not possible to determine the exact cause, there are a number of reasons a woman may experience abnormal uterine bleeding. Some of the known causes of abnormal uterine bleeding include:
Medication includes anticoagulants, which interfere with blood clotting ability; phenothiazides, which are antipsychotic tranquilisers; and tricyclic antidepressants, which affect serotonin uptake
An intrauterine device (IUD) is a contraceptive device that acts as a foreign body inside the uterus and prompts heavier periods
Hormonal contraceptives may include the combined oral contraceptive pill, injections of long-acting synthetic progesterone, a rod containing slow-release progesterone (implanted in the upper arm), or intrauterine system devices (progesterone-releasing contraceptive devices inserted into the uterus). The progesterone-only treatments commonly cause spotting
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is used for treating menopausal symptoms
Fibroids benign tumours that develop inside the uterus
Polyps small, stalk-like projections that grow out of the uterus lining (endometrium)
Bleeding disorders may include leukaemia and Von Willebrand disease
Eating disorders like anorexia nervosa or bulimia and excessive exercising
Low body fat or obesity
Anxiety and stress
Cancer is mostly seen in the uterine lining, though some cancers may grow in the muscle layers of the uterus. They have commonly seen post-menopause.
Treatment For Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Treatment will depend on the cause, but may include:
Medication such as prostaglandin inhibitors, hormone replacement therapy or antibiotics
Change of contraception it may be necessary to explore other methods of contraception other than the IUD or hormones
Treatment of underlying disorders such as hypothyroidism, PCOS, hyperprolactinemia or a bleeding disorder
Dilatation and curettage (D&C) involving dilation and gentle scraping of the cervix and the lining of the uterus
Surgery to remove the underlying pathology such as tumours, polyps, fibroids or an ectopic pregnancy
Hysterectomy the removal of the uterus is generally considered a last resort only when other modalities fail or in cases of serious diseases, such as adenomyosis or cancer.