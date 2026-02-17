Miss J Alexander Hospitalised After Stroke, Spent Weeks in Coma: Doctor Warns About Life-Threatening Stroke Risks

Miss J Alexander Hospitalised After Stroke, Spent Weeks In Coma, Says 'I Can't Walk': Doctor Warns About Life-Threatening Stroke Risks

Miss J Alexander Health Latest News: "I spent five weeks in a coma and I couldn't walk. I couldn't talk," he recalled during the episode.

Miss J. Alexander, who appeared on "America's Next Top Model" as a runway coach for almost a decade, has recently opened up about a frightening health challenge he encountered a few years ago.

In Episode 3 of the docuseries, Alexander revealed that he had a stroke on Dec. 27, 2022. "On December 27th of 2022, I had a stroke," he said during the third episode of Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model. "I woke up. I didn't know where I was other than in the hospital. I spent five weeks in a coma, and I couldn't walk. And I couldn't talk. And I thought to myself, what was I going to do? I couldn't walk; I couldn't speak."

He further added, "And I thought to myself, 'What was I going to do?' I couldn't walk and I couldn't speak," he said. "It was emotional. I cried. I'm not ashamed to say that. I cried."

In a confessional interview, Alexander expressed hope for the future. "I miss being the queen of the runway, the catwalks, of course. I'm the person who taught models how to walk. I taught models how to walk and now I can't walk. Not yet. Not yet. I'm determined to walk. I'm sure you're going to see me again. I'm sure it's not over for me yet," he said.

The model's revelation about suffering stroke-induced stroke has once again brought attention to one of the world's most serious medical emergencies - a brain stroke. We reached out to Dr. Vinit Banga, MBBS, MD - General Medicine, DM - Neurology, Neurologist, to understand the risks linked with this deadly health condition. Dr Banga warns that strokes are not just "old age problems" they can affect adults of all ages and often lead to long-term disability or death if not treated immediately.

So what exactly happens during a stroke? Why can it lead to coma? And what warning signs should never be ignored? Doctors explain the dangerous health effects of stroke and why early action is critical.

What Is A Stroke?

Before we get into details about what a stroke can do to the human body, let us understand what exactly this health condition is all about. Explaining the severe health condition, Dr Banga says - "A stroke occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or reduced. This prevents brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients, causing brain cells to begin dying within minutes."

Doctors describe stroke as a "brain attack," similar to how a heart attack affects the heart.

There are two main types of stroke:

The first one is an ischemic stroke . This is one of the most common forms of stroke, which has the highest fatality rate. This stroke happens when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain.

. This is one of the most common forms of stroke, which has the highest fatality rate. This stroke happens when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain. The second one is a hemorrhagic stroke. It occurs when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, causing bleeding in or around the brain.

Why Can Stroke Lead to Coma?

Dr. Banga explains, "One of the most frightening complications of a severe stroke is loss of consciousness or coma. Coma after a stroke often signals a serious injury, requiring intensive care and long-term rehabilitation."

