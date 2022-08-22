Misophonia: The Condition That Makes You 'Annoyed' When You Hear Sounds

Whether it is the music or someone breathing next to you, you get annoyed by a sound to a level you get angry. If yes, then you might be suffering from misophonia.

Do you ever get irritated or angry when someone is breathing nearby? Someone chews something and makes a loud sound, does that trigger a fight-or-flight response in you? Sometimes some people are able to hear certain sounds that drive them crazy while others don't even hear them. If repeated noises like chewing, pen tapping, sniffling or scratching annoy you to the point of anger, then you might be suffering from a condition called misophonia.

While the causes of misophonia are still not clear, a new study published in the journal Frontiers has found the areas of the brain responsible for a less frequently studied Misophonia trigger, a disorder characterised by a severe aversion to certain noises. Up to 20 per cent of people have misophonia, which causes them to experience irrational rage, disgust, and a need to run away from specific noises. Findings demonstrated that, in contrast to patterns of connectivity with chewing regions, patterns of brain connectivity with finger tapping regions were altered in individuals with misophonia.

Here's everything you need to know about the disease.

What Is Misophonia?

Also known as the selective sound sensitivity syndrome, misophonia is a condition that came to light in the 2000s. The literal meaning of the term misophonia is "hatred of sound." It is a disorder where specific noises cause an angry, irritated, or aggressive outburst. Certain "trigger" noises cause intense and frequently emotional reactions in people with misophonia. Anger, running away, or even wrath are common responses, and some people lash out violently.

People who have misophonia frequently claim that oral sounds, such as those made during eating, breathing, or even chewing, can provoke their symptoms. The sound of the windshield wipers, keyboard or finger tapping, or other unpleasant noises are some examples that can trigger an outburst. Even a minor repetitive action can sometimes trigger a person with this condition.

Symptoms Of Misophonia

While the major symptom of the condition is an excessive reaction to particular noises made by other people. Some of the most common reactions to misophonia include:

Annoyance

Anger

Physical or verbal abuse

Avoidance

Disgust

The signs and symptoms of the condition are often compared to the "fight or flight" response of the body. It is also called acute stress reaction, which is defined as the body's typical manner of reacting to a situation that it perceives as dangerous. How we respond to stress and danger in our environment is heavily influenced by the fight-or-flight reaction. The body gets ready to fight or run away in response to a threat.

A study published in the Frontiers in Human Neuroscience found that a person with misophonia may also suffer from high blood pressure, high body temperature and increased heartbeat. The body triggers each of these reactions to get ready to react to the threatening input. The reason a person with misophonia might react similarly to a triggering sound is unknown, but experts think this reaction is involuntary.

What Triggers Misophonia?

Misophonia is often confused with a condition called hyperacusis. Misophonia triggers are typically quiet, commonplace noises, and many of them appear to be body processes. Some of the common triggers of misophonia include:

Barking dogs

Nail clipping

Nail tapping

Chewing

Breathing

Clattering of dishes and spoons

Nasal wheezing

Slurping

Whistling

Sniffing

Yawning

Sneezing

Lip-smacking

Gulping

What Causes Misophonia?

While the exact cause of the condition is unknown, some of the common factors found to trigger the condition include:

Mental problems: People who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, tinnitus, and Tourette syndrome are more likely to develop misophonia.

Genetics: Since misophonia frequently runs in families, it is believed that a genetic factor contributes to the condition's increased likelihood of occurrence.

Brain chemistry: Individuals with misophonia may have an increased connection between the auditory cortex and the anterior insular cortex (AIC), a region of the brain crucial for processing emotions.

While these are some conditions that are believed to trigger the condition, there isn't enough research to know for sure.

Is Treatment Available For Misophonia?

Since there is limited research on misophonia, there aren't many established treatments for misophonia. A multidisciplinary approach to treatment is frequently used, combining audiologists' sound therapy with encouraging psychotherapy that places an emphasis on coping mechanisms. Talk therapy is one of the other treatments.

Treatments used for treating conditions like tinnitus, Tourette syndrome and more can also be used as a part of misophonia treatment. It would be best to take advice from a professional doctor to get a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Prevention Tips

While treatment options are limited in the case of misophonia, you can reduce the risk of the condition by following some healthy lifestyle habits. Some ways you can manage the condition include:

Put on earplugs whenever you may be around a trigger sound.

Use earbuds in case of feeling overwhelmed.

Turning on the television or music to create some background noise.

Using effective stress-management strategies.

Changing your settings to lessen the frequency of trigger noise exposure.

Have a strategy in place for when you sense an eruption is about to happen, such as leaving the room or using a calming method like deep breathing or visualization.

Get plenty of exercises.

Don't let stress trigger the problem.

Prioritize sleep to make sure your mind is well rested.

Talking to people about your condition may also help. They will be able to understand your condition and will be better at avoiding noises that may trigger a negative reaction for you.

