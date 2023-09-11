Misconceptions Vs Reality Of Therapy: Don't Believe Everything You See In Movies!

Do you believe that your therapy session will be exactly how it is shown in mainstream media? Here are five reasons why you are wrong.

Reality is very different from movies. Most of them are based on fiction and even when they portray things similar to real life, they may be different. Movies are not meant to accurately portray each and every aspect of reality. This defeats the very point of their existence. Similarly, therapy sessions portrayed in movies are not realistic. In fact, real life sessions are a lot different from what is shown in movies.

Therapy Sessions Rarely Take Place Outside The Office Space

Firstly, therapy session rarely take place outside amidst nature. Some movies like 'Dear Zindegi' show that a therapist (played by an actor) conducts the sessions in different outdoor spaces but this is highly unlikely. So, when you go to a doctor, do not expect that he or she will do the same.

The Office Space Is Made Comfortable For Patients

Therapists may not conduct session outside the office but they will make sure that the office space is comfortable and relaxing for their patients. The environment will not be similar to a doctor's office. The space they create is meant to help people open up so, in most cases they try to make it as comfortable and homey as possible.

You May Not Feel Happy After A Session!

Not every therapy session will make you feel happy and joyous. Some may make you feel confused or angry or sad and sometimes it may make you feel relieved. But, feeling happy and ecstatic after a session is not normal. This is where movies may portray unrealistic standards which end up influencing people in real life.

Therapy Sessions Take Time!

Therapy sessions are a complicated and long process. You certainly will not achieve changes and results in one or two session. Some people take months some even take years or a lifetime to cope with their mental health issues. The time period required may be different for each person and it depends on the severity of the issue. So, if you are expecting to heal after one weeks session, you are dead wrong.

Therapists Never Use Force!

Lastly, opening up for patients during therapy is a big deal. Some patients might take longer than others. But, therapists will never rush the process. It is unethical for them to do so. There are certain things they are never supposed to do like for example, divulge information to a third party, scare the patient, use intimidation tactics for them to open up, give up on the patient, cancel their session because the therapist is not satisfied. In fact, a therapist is probably the most patient person you will ever meet who is ready to listen to your problems.

The bottom line of this story is that, do not believe everything you see in mainstream media. Yes, it is true that awareness regarding therapy and mental health has increased, but, there are very few movies or TV shows which depict each and every aspect accurately.

