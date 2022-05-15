Britney Spears 'Miracle Baby' Dies: Complications That Could Lead To Miscarriage

Britney Spears recently announced that she has lost her child to a miscarriage. Here's what could increase the risk of miscarriages.

Britney Spears' "miracle baby" has passed away. In a joint statement with fianc Sam Asghari, the singer announced her loss on Instagram on Saturday. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the statement read.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news." However, Spears and Asghar said that their love for each other is their "strength" right now. The post also included a caption which read, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family Thank you for your support."

Read the full statement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

While there is no confirmation why Britney Spears suffered a miscarriage, there are some risk factors that could lead to the problem. Keep reading to know all about the factors that could lead to a miscarriage.

What Increases Miscarriage Risk?

Miscarriage is the unexpected end of a pregnancy and can be a devastating experience for the parents. Did you know that one in every three women suffers a miscarriage before they even miss their periods or even know that they are pregnant? Experts say that a miscarriage usually occurs in the first three months of pregnancy. In a few cases, miscarriage occurs after 20 weeks of gestation. While every person's body is different, some of the common causes of miscarriage include:

Age

Studies suggest that women at the age of 40 are at a higher risk of miscarriages due to the increased chances of chromosomal abnormalities. These abnormalities could be genetic or spontaneous.

Previous miscarriages

Women who have had two or more miscarriages in a row are more likely to have another one.

Chronic illnesses

Miscarriage is more likely among women who have a chronic illness, such as uncontrolled diabetes, thyroid, hormonal irregularities, etc.

Cervical or uterine disorders

Miscarriage risk may be increased by certain uterine diseases or weak cervical tissues.

Lifestyle habits

Consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and illegal drugs during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage. Studies have shown that women who smoke are at a higher risk to suffer pregnancy complications as compared to non-smokers.

Weight

An increased risk of miscarriage has been linked to being underweight or overweight.

Invasive prenatal diagnostics

Miscarriage is a possibility with some invasive prenatal genetic tests, such as chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis.

Symptoms Of Miscarriage

Some of the most common signs of miscarriage include:

Vaginal bleeding

Pain in the lower abdomen

Vaginal discharge

Tissue discharge

Experiencing no symptoms of pregnancy (such as breast tenderness, feeling nauseous, etc.)

How To Reduce The Risk?

While there is hardly anything you can do to prevent a miscarriage. It is best that you try to keep yourself and your baby healthy by:

Seeking prenatal care.

Avoid smoking, consuming alcohol, and using illicit drugs that increase miscarriage risk.

Take recommended vitamins.

Caffeine should be consumed in moderation. Studies suggest that drinking too many caffeinated beverages per day can increase the risk.

Seek medical help to keep chronic conditions under control.

