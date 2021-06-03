India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus which has ravaged the country with thousands of deaths and cases of severe illnesses. At this time when the health infrastructure is fighting its biggest battle cases of black white and yellow fungus a new fungal infection were reported from various corners of the country. More than 15000 cases of black fungus have been reported from across India so far. While black fungus infection cases are increasing a new infection called MIS-C (Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome) has been reported amongst the recovered COVID-19 patients or those who are in the process of