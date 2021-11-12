Miraculous Osteoporosis Drug May Help Treat Calcium-Related Disorders; Side Effects And Other Details To Know

Miraculous Osteoporiosis Drug May Help Treat Calcium-Related Disorders; Side Effects And Other Details To Know

Talking about the drug, one of the researchers said, "The technology can help make these calcitonin drugs safer and more effective."

Are you suffering from calcium-related disorders? worry not, we get you. In a recent study, researchers have found that a novel form of a drug that is usually used to treat osteoporosis can be a medicine to treat calcium-related disorders. However, the researchers also cautioned that this drug comes with the potential, but fewer side effects. In the study, which was published in the journal Biophysical Journal, a team of researchers developed a stabilized form of human calcitonin, which is a peptide drug already used for people with osteoporosis. Talking about the drug, one of the researchers said, "The technology can help make these calcitonin drugs safer and more effective."

How Does The Drug Help In Treating Calcium-Related Disorders?

The team created a prodrug form of the peptide hormone to increase its effectiveness as an osteoporosis treatment. To understand how the drug works, the first thing to understand here is that, in humans, calcitonin is the hormone responsible for normal calcium homeostasis. When prescribed to osteoporosis patients, calcitonin inhibits bone resorption, resulting in increased bone mass.

Unfortunately, human calcitonin undergoes fibrillation in aqueous solution, leading to reduced efficacy when used as a therapeutic. As a substitute, osteoporosis patients have been prescribed salmon calcitonin. It does not fibrillate as rapidly but suffers from a low potency and the potential for several adverse side effects. Speaking about the drug, the experts from the research team said, "Our approach will increase the therapeutic potential of human calcitonin, promising a more effective option to replace salmon calcitonin for osteoporosis and related disorders."

To decrease the fibrillation propensity and increase the therapeutic benefit of human calcitonin, Purdue researchers phosphorylated specific amino acid residues. "This technology provides a way to stabilize them in a reversible way so that the stabilizing modification comes off when the drug is given to the patient," the researchers added.

(With inputs from IANS)