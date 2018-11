As humans we start developing the fear of diseases and death right from the minute we learn how to think. We see people around us are affected with various diseases, thus we get an idea that which diseases are more dangerous and about the major diseases such as AIDS, heart ailments, cancer, etc. Now recently, we get to hear a lot about a particular disease, diabetes. This disease is a silent killer. However, the common symptoms of diabetes include frequent urge to urinate, excessive thirst, low immunity, fatigue, sudden weight loss or gain, etc. But one thing we should all know that this disease does not have a permanent cure, but yes, its symptoms can be treated or managed with the help of regular medications, exercise and a healthy diet.

Taking medications made from strong chemicals can harm our health in the long run thus we should always consult our doctor before we try to control the symptoms. We can also take consider some herbal measures for preventing diabetes symptoms. In our kitchen, there are several ingredients available which can prevent or treat many ailments. Similarly, there is a miracle homemade drink which can reduce the diabetes symptoms.

How to make the homemade drink at home?

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of fresh gooseberry juice

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

5 to 6 curry leaves

How to prepare: Add 4 tablespoons of gooseberry juice, cinnamon powder, curry leaves and half a cup of water into a blender. To form a liquid grind well. Every morning, before breakfast drink this juice. Do not add any sugar or salt to the juice. When used on regular basis and in the right quantities this home remedy works exceptionally well to treat diabetes symptoms. But one must follow a healthy lifestyle apart from drinking this juice.