Dostarlimab is a drug which is being used for the treatment of cancer of the uterus lining (endometrial cancer). Read on to know more about this drug.

Can you really treat cancer, that too on a go? You might answer saying 'no'. We all know how lengthy cancer treatment can be, from chemotherapies to ingesting several drugs, getting rid of cancerous cells can be a hard journey. But, not anymore, read on to know what scientists from the USA have found.

Cancer, the world's leading cause of death, accounts for millions of fatalities every year. According to the data, most of the deaths caused in the last 10 years were due to cancer. The disease sometimes comes with warning symptoms, and at times it also goes undetected. But, what if we tell you that there is a good news for patients suffering from this condition? In a miraculous incident, all the patients who were diagnosed with rectal cancer were found to recover after they were administered Dostarlimab.

It's A Miracle!

The small group of people suffering from rectal cancer witnessed that their cancer vanished completely after the experimental treatment. According to reports, the 18 patients in the small clinical trial took Dostarlimab for around six months and after over 12 months the doctors found that their cancer has disappeared. According to researchers, this was the first time that all the patients in a cancer trial were completely healed with medication and they did not have serious side effects.

The patients who were involved in the clinical trials earlier had to undergo many steps post this trial, including - chemotherapy, radiation, and invasive surgery that could result in bowel, urinary, and even sexual dysfunction. Experts involved in the trial said that these 18 patients who recovered completely didn't have to undergo any of these stages, they were found to recover (completely) after taking this drug. What is this drug? how is it being used? what is it being used for? are there any side effects of this drug? let's understand all of these in this article. Keep reading!

Dostarlimab: The Miraculous Drug

Dostarlimab is a drug with laboratory-produced molecules and it acts as substitute antibodies in the human body. Reportedly, all 18 rectal cancer patients were given the same drug and as a result of the treatment, cancer was completely obliterated in every patient. The cancer is undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography or PET scans or MRI scans.

What is Dostarlimab used for?

Dostarlimab is a drug which is being used for the treatment of cancer of the uterus lining (endometrial cancer). This medication is also used to treat certain types of tumor (solid tumors). According to the experts, Dostarlimab works by changing the action of your own immune system, directing it to attack cancer/tumor cells.

What are the side effects of Dostarlimab?

Some of the common side effects this drugs are - rash or dermatitis, itchy skin, fatigue, and nausea. However, these side effects are mostly mild and manageable.