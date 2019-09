Bleeding is a very common occurrence. Simple cuts from knives and nails can cause bleeding. The amount of bleeding depends on three factors – location, size and depth. Before you start treating this injury, it is important to understand these three factors and how they are related. Even a small sized cut at a sensitive part can cause an excess of bleeding, and a large cut only on the surface of the skin will have less blood. If you are on blood thinner, then you will bleed more as the clots will not form to stop the blood flow. Depending on the amount of bleeding, you can treat it. If it is manageable then you can treat it at home through some home remedies that are tried all over the world. If the bleeding in in excess, it is best to visit a doctor or a clinic. It is important that you know the right way of treating it. Do not press the wound with a dirty towel or hands and try wearing a latex glove if possible. Here are some common home remedies you can try to speed up blood clotting and stop the bleeding caused by small cuts.

Apply pressure

The best way of treating a bleeding is to stop the blood flow. Apply pressure on the area of bleeding for at least 5 minutes. Do not use a dirty cloth for compression as it can cause infection. Do not remove the pressure too soon because if you do so it can increase the bleeding by breaking the clot. Check after 5 minutes to see if the bleeding has stopped. If not, apply pressure for an additional 5 minutes.

Put ice

According to a study published in the journal of Critical Care Medicine, body temperature can affect the rate of bleeding. A warm body is likely to bleed more. This will only slow the bleeding but will not have any effect on the clotting process. Ice can also help give relief from the swelling caused by the cuts.

Tea is also effective

Bleeding in the gums is very common. Gums are very sensitive and often have to face the pressure of the cuts, as sharp teeth often cut them too along with the food. Putting tea bags over the affected area will help speed up the blood clotting process. Tannins in tea have astringent properties.

Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly is used by firefighters and boxers to treat bleeding and burns. Often found in lip balms and other cosmetic products, it can help stop the bleeding caused by shallow cuts. Once the bleeding stops, you can just slowly wipe it off from your skin with a clean towel.

Mouthwash

The alcohol in the mouthwash, when applied to the wound, can help increase the blood clotting process of the body. It has astringent properties. The aminocaproic acid found in it is a common material used in treating gum bleeding.