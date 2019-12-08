Individuals dealing with depression, mild or severe, already have a tough time keeping their emotions under control and introducing excess sugar to this mix is not a good idea. @Shutterstock.

High consumption of sugar is an alarming phenomenon that has hit many countries across the world including India. Apart from the well-known sources of sugar including candies, cakes and chocolates, there are the lesser-known culprits to: Your condiments (sauces, salad dressings, etc.). This, despite the fact that we are aware of the health consequence of over consumption of sugar.

Starting from diabetes to obesity and cardiac issues, a high-sugar diet comes with a lot of health risks. However, recent studies show that it can increase your risk of mental health issues like anxiety, depression, memory loss, etc. It can also affect your memory and learning capacity.

Each time you have something sugary, your blood needs to pump up your insulin secretion to process the sugar and balance your blood glucose levels. This is likely to give you rapid highs and lows, making you feel irritated and tired, while increasing your vulnerability to psychological conditions and worsening your symptoms if you are already battling any of them. Here is a low-down on the mental health challenges you may face if you have a sweet tooth.

Anxiety

Just like sugar can give children a high surge of energy, it can give people with anxiety an incredible high and an equally powerful crash, which will only increase their symptoms of anxiety. While not many studies have been conducted to look into this connection, experts think that sugar can hamper the body’s innate ability to deal with stress effectively. This can, in turn, increase anxiety.

Depression

Individuals dealing with depression, mild or severe, already have a tough time keeping their emotions under control and introducing excess sugar to this mix is not a good idea. It is seen that people with depression often rely on food, especially sweets, to cope with their moods.

While the sugar-laden treat may help them feel better temporarily, the effect does not last long and can push them into the darkness of sorrow, helplessness and loneliness.

Based on a recent study, experts say that sugar has the ability to create an imbalance in certain chemicals in the brain, leading to or increasing an already existing mental health condition. The study found that men whose sugar intake comprised 67 grams or more a day had a 23 percent increased risk of being diagnosed with depression in as little as five years. A similar link was found in women too.

Memory Disorders

Studies conducted by researchers at UCLA show that constant ingestion of sugary foods and beverages can eventually slow down cognitive functioning by affecting memory and learning functions; it could also increase the risk of Alzheimer’s.

Withdrawal Symptoms

Some studies show that when people suffering from anxiety and panic attacks quit sugar, they might experience withdrawal symptoms similar to what people go through upon quitting cigarettes, alcohol or drugs. The common symptoms associated with quitting sugar are fatigue, confusion and anxiety. It is, therefore, recommended that people with emotional and mental disorders should consider reducing their sugar intake gradually instead of quitting cold turkey.

People with a sweet tooth might have a tough time giving up sugar, but maybe you could consider reaching for healthier snacks the next time you have a craving so that you don’t feel as guilty and as stressed out about your sugar intake.