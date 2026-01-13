Millions Undergo Surgery Every Year Expert Explains The Life-Saving Role Of Anaesthesia

Millions of patients undergo surgery each year with the help of anaesthesia. An expert explains how anaesthesia prevents pain, ensures safety, and plays a life-saving role in minor and major surgical procedures.

Anaesthesia is a drug administered before a surgery in order to desensitise a specific part of the body or put the patient under a state of complete unconsciousness. It facilitates carrying out of both minor and major surgeries without pain as it blocks the pain signals to the brain. This makes the patients comfortable during the process. According to Dr.Pradeep Goyal, Clinical Director, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Anaesthesia and Critical Care at Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, "millions of individuals are surgically operated in India annually wherein the anaesthesia is a key factor in ensuring the process is safe and efficient and also painless".

Types Of Anaesthesia

Generally speaking, anaesthesia is categorised into four

Local Anaesthesia

Local anaesthesia paralyses a small localised part of the body. The patient is in a full wake state and aware of whether he or she is being performed on. It is also applicable to minor surgery and outpatient treatment.

Common uses include:

Dental procedures Minor skin surgeries Stitching wounds Biopsies

Local anaesthesia is fast acting and its effects vanish after a few hours. The possibility of complications is minimal as it is one of the safest types of anaesthesia since the affected area is only a small one.

Regional Anaesthesia

Local anaesthesia is used to block pain on a larger part of the body either in an arm, leg or the lower part of the body. The patient is awake or could be weakly sedated.

Regional anaesthesia can be of the following types:

Spinal Anaesthesia

It is an anesthetic drug that is only injected into the spinal fluid and is usually performed together with caesarean operations or surgery that involves the lower part of the body.

Epidural Anaesthesia

It is frequently administered during the delivery of a baby to soothe the labour pains.

Regional Anaesthesia

When compared to general anaesthesia, regional anaesthesia enables quick healing and minimises the use of heavy painkills.

General Anaesthesia

General anaesthesia causes the patient to be totally unconscious that is, he is not awake and does not feel pain during the surgery. It has an impact on the whole body and is applied as gases inhaled or as intravenous therapy.

Commonly used for:

Major abdominal surgeries Brain and heart surgeries Orthopaedic procedures Long and complex operations

In general anaesthesia, an anaesthesiologist closely monitors vital signs including breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure in order to make sure that the patient is safe.

Sedation Monitored Anaesthesia Care

Sedation, also known as twilight anaesthesia is the relaxing of the patient and can induce drowsiness but not complete unconsciousness.

Used for:

Endoscopies and colonoscopies.

Minor surgical procedures

Diagnostic tests

Patients might not remember or recall much of the procedure that they underwent and most of the times they recover easily.

How Doctors Decide The Right Type Of Anaesthesia

Most Doctors in these practices do not select the best form of anaesthesia on their own.

The nature of anaesthesia applied is dependent on:

Nature and duration of surgery. Age of the patient and his or her medical history. Existing health conditions Tolerance to pain and anxiety.

Dr. Goyal stresses that pre-anaesthetic evaluation is critical and should be conducted in detail to reduce the risks and achieve the best results. Anaesthesia can be considered one of the pillars of contemporary medicine because it allows surgical processes to be painless and safe. Knowledge of the various forms of anaesthesia makes patients feel empowered and encouraged before the operation takes place, and Anaesthesia is, as a rule, safe and effective with expert evaluation and adequate monitoring.