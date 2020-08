Make sure that the plates and bowls that you serve food to your kids on, are not lead-glazed.

Environmental toxins are a menace that we are exposed to every day. What is more unfortunate is, some of them hit children worse than adults. Lead is one such toxic metal that has a more detrimental effect on kids’ health that the grown-ups. Globally, five micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL) is considered as the safe blood level of this metal. However, the findings of a recent report by the UNICEF suggest that about one in three children worldwide has lead levels of 5 µg/dL or higher in their blood. The report also reveals that in India alone more than 275 million kids live with blood lead levels that are higher than the safe limit. In fact, nearly half of the 800 million children with high lead concentration are from South Asia, finds the report. High levels of this metal in the blood can result in a condition called lead poisoning which harms children in more ways than one, especially affecting their cognitive and neurological development. Also Read - World Brain Day 2020: 5 habits that can damage the brain

Some studies point out over exposure to lead can make kids lose up to four IQ points. Lead exposure occurs when too much of this toxic metal enters our body over months or years as while we breathe, eat, or drink something. Lead can sneak into our system through skin too. Also Read - Want to keep your mind sharp as you age? Find an optimistic partner

How do kids come in contact with lead?

Soil, water, air and surfaces can be the potential sources of lead alongside utensils, toys, sindoor, art supplies and house paints. However, the most common culprits behind lead poisoning in kids of low and middle-income countries are lead acid batteries used in vehicles. Surprisingly, spices like black pepper powder, chilli powder and garam masala, as well as noodle of a popular Indian brand come with significant amounts of this metal, finds a study published in International Journal of Current Medical And Applied Sciences. Here are some other sources you need to keep them away from, if you want to protect your little ones from lead poisoning. Also Read - Chronic kidney disease killing over 1mn people worldwide

Lead paint of houses and toys

Glazes found on kitchen utensils made of ceramics and porcelain

Childcare products made of vinyl and plastic: Bibs, backpacks, car seats and lunch boxes.

Household dust containing lead from paint chips or soil

Foods grown in soil laden with lead, those served on lead-glazed plates, bowls or glassware

Home remedies like azarcon and greta, used for healing indigestion issues

Paints and pigments used in paints, dyes and make-up items

Drinking water leaking out of lead pipes, solder, brass fixtures, or valves

Lead poisoning symptoms to watch out for

Lead poisoning can trigger brain and kidney damage in kids while impacting blood cell production negatively. It can also lead to poor absorption of calcium that your child needs for strong bones and teeth, motor skills, and neurological development. Watch out for these symptoms of lead poisoning:

Behaviour and learning disorders

Delayed developmental milestones

Hearing problems

Headache

Anaemia

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Nausea and vomiting

Constipation

Fatigue

Muscle and joint weakness

Paleness

Diagnosis of lead poisoning

If you find any of the above-mentioned symptoms in your little ones or think that they have been exposed to the potential sources of lead, consult your doctor for a lead poising test. This condition can be diagnosed with a simple blood test done by pricking the finger or inserting a needle into the vein. Infants within the age bracket of 1 to 2 years should be tested for lead poisoning.

Treatment for lead poisoning

The line of treatment varies depending on the quantity of lead in the blood. The first and foremost step towards curing lead poisoning is to remove your child from the source of this metal. This simple measure is good enough to cure a kid with mild lead poisoning as the blood level of the metal dips when the body naturally gets rid of it. However, in severe cases, a child may need hospitalisation. Doctors resort to a procedure known as chelation therapy to treat serious cases of lead poisoning. It helps in lead excretion through urine.

Ways to protect kids from lead exposure

There are simple measures that you can take in order to reduce your child’s exposure to lead. You can take simple measures to minimize your child’s risk of lead exposure.

Test your house for lead: Consult your local authorities for this. Also, before buying or leasing a property, get it inspected for lead.

Stick to safe ways of repair: Research about safe renovation techniques before starting any house repair work. Keep your little one away from home, if possible, during the repair work. Look for a reputed contractor to get this job done safely.

Keep kids away from contaminated areas: Old windows, old porches, bare soil, dirt around an old house, or areas with chipping or peeling paint are potential sources of lead contamination. Keep your little one away from them. Clean up or cover with a duct tape immediately if your home has chipping or peeling paints. Don’t allow your children to play in dirty areas, especially around an old house.

Use water filters: They can effectively take lead off water. Ion exchange filters, reverse osmosis filters and distillation are good options. Also, run cold tap water for 15-20 seconds before using it if you live in an old house.

Store food in lead-free containers: Glass, plastic or stainless steel containers are the best options. Avoid open cans and if you aren’t sure whether or not a pottery is lead-glazed, use it for decoration purposes only.

Inculcate good hygiene habits in kids: Make sure your little ones wash their hands after playing outside in the park or indoors with toys. Cleaning hands well before and after eating is equally important. Their toys and pacifiers also need to be washed well.

Help your child eat healthy: Baby foods are known to carry significant quantities of lead. Make sure your child’s diet is well-balanced and rich in calcium and iron. Balanced diet ensures limited absorption of lead.