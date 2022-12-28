Mild Dehydration: Is It A Risk For Constipation?

People must often remember to drink enough water between their busy daily schedules. Especially now, when most of us lead a sedentary lifestyle where work is too much of sitting in a place and air-conditioned rooms, people get busy at work and need to remember to drink water. Water is not only crucial for the digestion of food but also serves many other purposes, namely to dissolve water-soluble vitamins, to keep our body hydrated, for vibrant skin and to avoid constipation. Staying well-hydrated means drinking enough water to replace the losses of fluids while you sweat, and during exercise, a certain amount of fluid is also required to break down food and easily pass stools.

Dehydration: Cause Of Constipation

As you eat food, it moves from the stomach to the intestine, where the fluid gets absorbed, making stools hard to pass. Dr Aruna Mallya, Senior Dietitian, KMC Hospital, Mangalore,says a few other causes may be lack of exercise, sitting in a place for a longer time, climatic conditions and lack of fibre in the diet.

Generally, constipation is also seen while a person is running a high fever, travelling, taking too many medicines, when there is a restriction on fluid intake and during pregnancy. Drinking extra fluids helps in keeping stools soft and easy to pass.

Eating a high-protein diet with no fibre can also cause constipation. However, drinking enough fluids and eating more vegetables and fruits along with protein can ease the free flow of stools.

Drinking too many caffeinated drinks like coffee, tea, colas, and alcohol leads to dehydration.

The Institute of Medicine's Food and Nutrition Board suggests women get 91 ounces of water each day from the food she consumes, and men should get around 125 ounces.

This includes the water or fluids in the food. For example, drinking 8 cups of water daily is a good goal for a healthy individual. However, in some medical conditions like heart disease or kidney disease, a person may be advised to drink less fluid, while others may drink more than 8 cups daily.

include water, like vegetable soups, tea, coffee, herbal teas, liquid in curries etc. Tender coconut water, fruit juices without added sugar, and herbal teas are also good sources of fluids. The best way to keep yourself hydrated is to keep the water bottle in front of you so that whenever you see it, you sip at least a few ml of water each time. In addition, trying to keep yourself active and moderate exercise is the key to being healthy.