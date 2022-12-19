Migrant Day: Why Healthcare Might Not Be Same For Refugees

The international health watchdog recognizes the fact that the migrant population is growing at an alarming rate and preventing them from access to healthcare because of their status is a violation of human rights

Many might not actively seek healthcare for fear of detention or deportation

As per the WHO, every eighth person on the earth is a refugee or migrant. Many of them leave homes in vulnerable situations and emergencies. Factors like their migrant status and poor availability of basic amenities like water, food, and shelter, lie at a higher risk of suffering from various health conditions that include both physical and psychological. Studies show that migrant women find it difficult to access maternal health facilities and late diagnosis of cancer is common due to a lack of testing and the absence of preventive measures.

The international health watchdog recognizes the fact that the migrant population is growing at an alarming rate and preventing them from access to healthcare because of their status is a violation of human rights.

Not disease carriers

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, any person who changes his or her country of usual residence can be an international migrant. This includes people who even cross international borders, regardless of their legal status, duration of stay and purpose of movements like seeking work or security. As per the WHO, migrants can be essential workers, artists, healthcare workers, scientists and even businesspeople. Their contribution to the economy is often undervalued. It is a common misconception that they increase the risk of disease transmission.

Migrants and poor health

Migrants are at a higher risk of falling sick owing to their moving away from home. They face many challenges during their journey or in a new place or country where they might be living and working in poor conditions. They might face many barriers to accessing health care services. Some of them have been listed by the WHO-

Legal obstacles Out-of-pocket cost Discrimination Administrative hurdles Low health literacy Not accessing care in fear of detention and deportation

Common health struggles they encounter

Migrants and refugees very often escape situations and places that were affected by war, poverty, environmental crisis, natural disasters and other emergencies. Many times, they take long journeys without access to basic sanitation facilities such as safe drinking water, healthy food and shelter. Hence, they remained exposed to both communicable and non-communicable diseases. They are also prone to accident-related conditions like hypothermia, burns, cuts, unwanted pregnancy, pregnancy-related complications, and others. Many times, they might not access healthcare fearing they might be reported and deported back. Maternity care is mostly the first point of contact between migrant women and foreign healthcare systems. Migrants and refugees also suffer from mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and are more prone to suffer from depression, anxiety and other conditions.