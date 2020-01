When you are hit by a migraine attack, it leaves you paralysed with pain and unable to function properly. @Shutterstock

People who suffer from migraine may experience increased attacks during the cold winter months. This may be due to the fact that, sometimes, changes in weather may cause imbalances in brain chemicals, including serotonin. This can act as a trigger for a migraine attack. But whatever the cause, this is a painful condition and an attack can last for anything from 4 to 72 hours. And throughout this period, you experience severe and throbbing pain in your head, sensitivity to light, nausea, blurred vision, fatigue and more.

When you are hit by a migraine attack, it leaves you paralysed with pain and unable to function properly. There are different types of migraines. Some are rare and their severity extreme. Let us take a look at a few of them.

Ophthalmic migraine

This type is also known as ocular or retinal migraines. These are rare and you may suffer from visual disturbances like blind spots or blindness on one side just before the attack begins.

Ophthalmoplegic migraine

This is more common in children and young adults. You feel an intense pain behind the eye. You may also experience double vision or paralysis of the eye muscles. There may be vomiting and seizures. Sometimes, the symptoms are similar to those of an aneurysm, which is a localized bulge in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain.

Abdominal migraine

This type is very common among children. It is accompanied by nausea and vomiting. Some children may exhibit attention deficit problems, clumsiness and even delayed development.

Menstrual migraine

This depends on a woman’s menstrual cycle and the hormonal fluctuations because of it. It usually strikes just before their period. It is very severe and it also lasts longer.

Basilar migraine

Here, you experience dizziness and vertigo before the attack. You may also experience ringing in the ears, slurred speech, loss of balance and sometimes loss of consciousness before an attack.

Hemiplegic migraines

This can cause paralysis or weakness on one side of the body. You may also exhibit slurred speech and vision problems. Sometimes, it can be mistaken for a stroke.