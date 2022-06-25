Migraine Cases On Increase In India Due To Misdiagnosis: Myths You Should Stop Believing

Did you know 50 per cent of total migraine cases go undiagnosed? Here are a few facts and myths about migraine you should know about.

Around 1 billion people worldwide have migraine, which makes it the third most common illness in the world, with over 200 million people in India, many of which are still undiagnosed. Among the age group of 15-49, migraine is the number one cause of YLD (Years Lost due to Disability), and unfortunately, there is still a lack of awareness around this condition. Epidemiological studies have shown that it is more visible in women than in men, where 6 per cent of the male population and 18 per cent of the female population suffers from the disorder.

Migraine is often treated as a normal headache. According to a study conducted by WHO less than 50 per cent of people suffering from migraine consult a physician and it is very often confused with sinus, cervical headache, hunger headache and even a hangover. Therefore, 50 per cent of patients self-medicate as they go to chemists for pain killers. In certain cases, the education among the healthcare practitioners is not enough for them to detect the problem.

MAJOR CAUSES LEADING TO A SPIKE IN MIGRAINE CASES

One of the most common triggers of migraine is stress, high stress levels lead to frequent and severe headaches. Additionally, as people keep treating migraine as normal headaches and succumb to over-the-counter pain killers for short-term solutions, it has a massive effect in the long run and may also lead to recurrent headaches. Environmental factors such as pollution can also increase the intensity of migraine in the patients as they get triggered due to the dust and smoke. Certain habits such as alcohol, and cigarettes also cause migraine headaches.

REASONS WHY MIGRAINE IS LARGELY MISDIAGNOSED

In my practice, I have observed a few myths around Migraine such as:

Myth: Migraine is just a headache, and nothing needs to be done about it

Fact: If you do not recognize you have a migraine the frequency of the headache starts to increase with the passage of time and taking pain killers to avoid the pain can prompt the next headache to come faster. The frequency of attacks increases this phenomenon, known as a 'Rebound Headache Phenomenon' also known as 'Medication Overuse Headache' from 5 to 10 to 20 attacks a month.

Myth: I cannot have migraine because it is a one-sided headache

Fact: Migraine can be a both-sided, front or back condition.

Myth: Only adults have migraine

Fact: Children around 6 years of age can also have migraine.

EARLY SYMPTOMS OF THE CONDITION

A migraine is a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head. It's often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. Migraine attacks can last for hours to days, and the pain can be so severe that it interferes with your daily activities. Some people, face visual disturbances, such as flashes of light or blind spots, or other disturbances, such as tingling on one side of the face or in an arm or leg and difficulty speaking.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES ONE CAN TAKE

Today there are advanced therapies that help control and manage the condition significantly. But it is important for the patient to visit the right specialist, a neurologist in this case. Additionally, lifestyle changes such as good sleep, timely exercise, hydration, and a calm state of mind through yoga and meditation can help with effective management of the condition. One must avoid popping pills every time one gets a headache. Sometimes cognitive behavioural therapy under psychological consultation can also help significantly.

One must analyze their headaches and be mindful of the triggers. A headache diary can help identify analyze and evaluate their trigger points to avoid them in future. It is also important to take a big picture view of the patient's migraine attack features, rather than focusing on a narrow checklist of symptoms. Additionally, it is important to focus on acceptance and commitment therapy We must not be stressed about being perfect as we are all different and unique in our ways, and it is very important to accept it. This acceptance will significantly reduce your stress levels which in turn will reduce the frequency of migraine.

(The article is authored by Dr Mukul Varma, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Institute of Neurosciences, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi)