Exercise is known to have plethora of health benefits including pain management. Be it chronic back pain or a headache regular workout has been found to benefit all. However, a new study published in The Journal of Headache and Pain has come up with an interesting finding. It says that exercise can be a pain triggering factor for people suffering from migraine. However, this result is limited to few migraineurs only. So, the question is, whether or not to work out if you have migraine. Before taking on that question, let’s understand what migraine is all about.

Affecting people of all ages, migraine is a neurological condition characterised by severe head pain. Sometimes, its symptoms also include vomiting, nausea, numbness or tingling, difficulty speaking, and sensitivity to light and sound. Researchers have not yet pinned down one specific cause of migraine. Till now, genetic and environmental factors are held responsible for it. Also, it is believed that migraine may be causing due to abnormal functioning of the pain sensing mechanism which involves the nerves that supply the face, head and coverings of the brain. This further causes changes in the electrical activity of certain part of brain followed by changes in blood vessel.

Pros and cons of exercise

To know about the association between exercise and migraine, we definitely need to flip both sides of this coin.

Regular exercises balance many chemicals and functions in the body. Working out every day reduces stress and help in relaxation. Moreover, it causes brain to release endorphins which acts as body’s natural painkiller. Scientists suggest migraine sufferers to do 30 minutes of aerobic exercise at least three days a week to reduce the intensity and frequency of the condition.

Previous studies have shown that turning your head suddenly, rotating your body quickly, or bending over can trigger or aggravate migraine symptoms. This clearly suggests that vigorous and strenuous sports and activities including running, tennis, swimming, weightlifting, football, and rowing should be avoided. This is because these physical activities dilate blood vessels inside the skull and result in primary exercise headaches.

Tips to prevent a headache after exercise: