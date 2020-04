The COVID-19 pandemic has created a stressful environment, taking a toll on our mental health. The fear of the contagious disease, uncertainty about the future, financial insecurity, social distancing and lockdown – confronting all of these issues at once can lead to emotional and psychological stress. And stress is a trigger for almost 70% of people with migraine, say experts. If you experience a powerful headache accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light, you are having a migraine attack. If untreated, it can last from four to 72 hours. This type of headache often affects only one side of the head, but in some cases, patients may have pain on both sides. Women are more likely to develop migraine than men.

Some of the other most common migraine triggers include sleep disruption, dehydration, skipping meals, caffeine or alcohol consumption, some foods, hormone fluctuations, medication overuse and exposure to chemicals. People with post-traumatic stress disorder also have an increased risk for migraine. Currently, the biggest culprit for your migraine attack could be COVID-19 stress. Next time a migraine strikes you, try these at-home treatments –

Inhale lavender oil

Studies have shown that inhaling lavender essential oil can provide quick relief from migraine pain. Inhaled lavender oil during a migraine attack for 15 minutes for faster relief. You may also apply diluted lavender oil to the temples. Essential oils need to be diluted with a carrier oil before applying on your skin to prevent irritation.

Apply peppermint oil

Applying diluted peppermint oil to the forehead and temples may help reduce migraine-associated pain, nausea, and light sensitivity. Researchers say the menthol in peppermint oil may also stop a migraine from coming on.

Ear raw ginger or drink its tea

Eating ginger is known to ease nausea caused by many conditions, including migraines. Whether it is a migraine attack or tension headache, massage a few drops of the diluted ginger oil into your temples, forehead, and back of the neck. This will help reduce the pain. You can eat raw ginger or drink ginger tea.

Practise yoga

Yoga helps promote overall health and well-being through breathing, meditation, and body postures. Studies have also revealed that practising yoga can help relieve the frequency, duration, and intensity of migraines. It is known to improve anxiety, release tension in migraine-trigger areas, and improve vascular health.

Increase magnesium intake

Magnesium deficiency may also cause headaches and migraines. Researchers have found that magnesium oxide supplementation helps prevent migraines with aura and prevent menstrual-related migraines. Magnesium is found in foods like almonds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, Brazil nuts, cashews, oatmeal, eggs and milk.

Don’t take too much caffeine

A small amount of caffeine may help ease migraine pain in some people, but too much of it is also known to cause migraines. This is also a condition called severe caffeine withdrawal headache, which is related to excessive caffeine intake.

Get a weekly massage

One study suggested that a weekly massage may help reduce migraine frequency and improve sleep quality. It found that massage improves perceived stress and coping skills, and helps decrease heart rate, anxiety, and cortisol levels.