Barometric Pressure Migraine: How Changes In Weather Trigger Migraines

Some migraine triggers, like the weather, are completely beyond our control.

Several factors, including weather changes, can contribute to migraines. Read on to know more about weather-induced headaches or barometric pressure migraine.

A migraine is a neurological disorder that causes recurring, moderate to severe headaches, which are often accompanied by other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound, and sometimes visual disturbances called auras. Migraine attacks can last for hours to days and can significantly impact a person's daily life. It is believed that a combination of genetic and environmental factors may play role in migraines. Did you know weather changes can trigger migraines?

According to Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana, whether changes are one of the most common causes of migraine attacks, affecting over one third of people with chronic migraine. Weather-induced headaches are known as barometric pressure migraine, and they can be a doozy. Weather is also one of the migraine triggers that are completely beyond our control.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHeathSite, Dr Shetty further sheds light on the factors associated with the development of migraines, while focusing on barometric pressure migraine.

TRENDING NOW

What causes migraines?

Changes in brain activity, specifically involving the trigeminal nerve, are thought to play a role in the development of migraines. Various triggers can provoke migraine attacks, including certain foods (such as aged cheese or chocolate), hormonal changes in women, stress, lack of sleep, sensory stimuli (like bright lights or strong smells), and yes, as previously mentioned, weather changes for some individuals.

How Changes In Weather Trigger Migraines

The exact mechanisms by which weather changes trigger migraines are not fully understood. However, several theories have been proposed to explain this phenomenon:

Temperature Fluctuations: Extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold, have been reported as migraine triggers for some individuals. Exposure to very high or low temperatures may lead to dilation or constriction of blood vessels, which can trigger migraines.

You may like to read

Humidity: High humidity levels, especially in combination with high temperatures, can contribute to migraines. Humidity affects the water content in the air, which can impact the respiratory system and trigger migraines in susceptible individuals.

Windy Conditions: Strong winds can create atmospheric turbulence and changes in air pressure, which may potentially trigger migraines. Windy conditions can also carry allergens, pollutants, or other irritants that could trigger migraines in sensitive individuals.

Factors that contribute to the development of migraines

The exact scientific mechanisms behind migraine triggers are not fully understood, but several factors are believed to contribute to the development of migraines. These factors include:

Neurovascular Changes: Migraines are thought to involve changes in the brain's blood vessels and the trigeminal nerve, which is a major pain pathway. It is believed that an initial event, such as a trigger, leads to the activation of the trigeminal nerve and the release of certain chemicals, including serotonin, calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), and other neurotransmitters. These chemicals cause inflammation, dilation of blood vessels, and sensitization of pain receptors, resulting in pain and other migraine symptoms.

Migraines are thought to involve changes in the brain's blood vessels and the trigeminal nerve, which is a major pain pathway. It is believed that an initial event, such as a trigger, leads to the activation of the trigeminal nerve and the release of certain chemicals, including serotonin, calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), and other neurotransmitters. These chemicals cause inflammation, dilation of blood vessels, and sensitization of pain receptors, resulting in pain and other migraine symptoms. Genetic Factors: Migraines tend to run in families, suggesting a genetic component. Certain genes have been identified that may increase the susceptibility to migraines. However, the specific genetic mechanisms involved in migraines are complex and not fully understood.

Migraines tend to run in families, suggesting a genetic component. Certain genes have been identified that may increase the susceptibility to migraines. However, the specific genetic mechanisms involved in migraines are complex and not fully understood. Central Nervous System Dysfunction: Migraines are believed to involve dysfunction in the central nervous system, particularly the brainstem, and areas responsible for pain processing and sensory information. Imbalances in neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, have been implicated in migraines. Additionally, abnormalities in the regulation of pain signals and sensory processing in the brain may contribute to the development of migraines.

Summary

It's important to note that migraines are a complex condition, and these factors interact in a multifaceted way. The specific triggers and underlying mechanisms can vary among individuals, which is why migraines can manifest differently and require personalized management approaches.

Research in this field is ongoing, and further studies are needed to fully elucidate the scientific mechanisms behind migraines and their triggers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES