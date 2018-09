In case you suffer from painful bouts of migraine, you will certainly not want it to be back, ever. Migraine attacks bring along nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound. In order to tackle the condition wisely, you should know about what triggers migraine attacks. Here are some of the strange reasons that may usher migraine attacks.

Hormonal birth control pills: In case you are a frequent user of hormonal birth control pills, you need to watch out. This because, these pills can worsen your migraine attacks. Doctors suggest that women are more likely to get migraines at the onset of menstruation and those who have chronic migraines get them exactly before their period starts. According to experts, the drop in oestrogen levels before a woman’s period can be a mechanism triggering the process.

Salty foods: If you are too much fond of salt, you may have to reduce your salt intake. Reason, salty foods can affect your blood pressure, enhance the amount of sodium in your bloodstream and adversely impact your kidney’s ability of removing water. Your body’s response with higher blood pressure can be an active inducer of migraines.

Aged cheese: Not all, consuming aged cheese gets migraine. However, tyramine, a substance found in aged cheese can be associated with migraine and can be potent migraine trigger.

Artificial sweeteners: Do you use artificial sweeteners pretty too often? Here’s what you must know. These artificial sweeteners like aspartame can be a migraine trigger. These sweeteners reduce serotonin levels in a person’s body and can result in release of neuro-peptides and bring about a chain reaction that can induce migraines.

Jet lag: This can be an active migraine trigger. According to doctors, any kind of disruption in sleep including flying between time zones can cause migraines. Cabin pressure from flying may make the condition worst as it can lead to dilation in blood vessels that can be a part of the migraine response, say doctors.