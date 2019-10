If you have ever had a migraine attack, you will probably be familiar with the post-pain phase. This is the postdrome phase and is also known as migraine hangover. © Shutterstock

Migraine is a debilitating neurological disorder that can render a person incapable of performing the simplest of tasks. It causes intense throbbing headaches that is often accompanied by nausea, extreme sensitivity to light and sound, difficulty speaking and also numbness or tingling in the limbs. It can affect anyone at any time. But, if a member of your family suffers from this condition, it may increase your risk too. One interesting fact about this condition is that women are more likely to suffer a migraine attack than men. But along with migraine also comes the migraine hangover.

If you have ever had a migraine attack, you will probably be familiar with the post-pain phase. This is the postdrome phase and is also known as migraine hangover. You may feel euphoric and very happy. Sometimes, you feel extremely tired and lethargic. These feelings are usually accompanied by a mild and dull headache. But this can be disconcerting if you do not know how to deal with it.

Symptoms of migraine hangover

Symptoms of a migraine hangover are usually body aches, weakness, fatigue and sensitivity to light. This is also often accompanied by stiff neck and dizziness as well as mood swings. You may also have trouble focussing or concentrating and may experience a slight discomfort in your head. These symptoms usually go away on its own after a day or two. But these symptoms can still be irritants for the time that they are there. But other than consulting a doctor or taking some pain reliever, you can also try out a few things on your own to get relief.

Here, we reveal a few tips to help you cope with your migraine hangover.

How to cope with your migraine hangover

You can easily cope with your migraine hangover by taking extra care of yourself after your painful attack. Other than the usual cold packs you can also try a massage. Cut yourself some slack when you have a migraine hangover. Take it easy, sit back and relax, go late to work or take a day off. If you have to go to office, try to take on a less work load and ask your colleagues to pitch in for you. Don’t jump back to daily activities. Instead let it be gradual.

This is also the time to nourish your body with the proper nutrition. Eat healthy and nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables to your diet. Have a lot of hi-fibre foods and avoid alcohol and beverages that contain caffeine. This includes tea and coffee too.

Stay hydrated and get enough sleep. It is okay if you sleep extra too. Avoid television and your smartphone. Instead go for a walk. Being alone in natural surroundings can help you cope with your condition in a better manner. If despite trying all this, you are still unable to get relief, you must consult a doctor. He will be the best person to guide you.