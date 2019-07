There are a total of four phases in a migraine episode. All of them are painful and unpleasant to go through. Migraines are recurring headaches that can be of varying magnitudes, from moderate to severe. While the cause behind this condition may be genetics, dietary, physiological or environmental, the underlying reasons behind them are still not clear. But a study says that it may be more common in girls who hit puberty earlier than others.

Researchers from the University of Cincinnati (UC) College of Medicine found that there is a strong relationship between early puberty in adolescent girls and the development of migraines. Signs of puberty in girls usually start from the age of 7 or 8 and earlier signs indicate precocious puberty. Adolescent girls with a history of precocious puberty were found to be 25 per cent more likely to also suffer from migraines. Puberty signs like breast development (thelarche) or the start of menstrual periods (menarche) even four or five months before the usual puberty age could increase the risk of migraines.

Though the increased risk could be spotted by the onset of thelarche and menarche there was no effect of pubic hair development (pubarche). While thelarche and menarche indicate the presence of oestrogen, pubarche is unaffected by it. This goes on to show that the reason for this association between early puberty and migraine may be due to the first exposure to oestrogen on the body.

Migraines typically affect one half of the head and can last from 4 to 72 hours. These headaches are extremely painful and pulsating in nature and can make it hard for you to get back to your day to day activities. A migraine ends at the postdrome stage, but the pain does not always go away after the episode is over.

WHAT IS POSTDROME?

Postdrome or migraine hangover is the last phase of a migraine episode that begins once the peak pain in your head dissipates. The symptoms of this phase include fatigue, body ache, dizziness, weakness, leftover pain in your head, sensitivity to light, mood swings and inability to concentrate. In more severe cases, this can also be accompanied by cognitive impairment, sensitivity to touch or even the malfunctioning of several bodily functions. On the other hand, some people may also feel unusually refreshed or euphoric. There is no known cause for these symptoms, but experts suggest it might be due to the profound change in blood flow during the previous phases of the attack. Usually, the symptoms of postdrome resolve in a day or two but if they continue, you must consult your doctor.

HOW TO EASE POSTDROME SYMPTOMS

Postdrome symptoms can be complicated but there are still steps that you can take to relieve your pain.

Avoid bright lights

Limiting exposure to bright light may help relieve your lingering pain especially if your symptoms include experiencing light sensitivity. If you have to work on a computer monitor, keep the brightness low. Also take frequent breaks. But it is best to avoid television, computer or phone screen as it can worsen your symptoms in your recovering stage. Keep your surroundings dark if bright light is a trigger for you.

Rest your body

Your severe headache can take a toll on your entire body. So, it is important to give it rest. Do not go overboard with physical activity or work right after your migraine episode. Try to ease back into your routine gradually. You could opt for a leisurely walk instead of vigorous exercising and indulge in relaxing activities like getting a massage. You can also revitalise yourself by unwinding in the bath or spending some time in a natural environment.

Sleep, food and fluids

To help with your body’s recovery process, it is important to provide it with enough sleep and nourishment. Adults need at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep and fulfilling this quota is especially essential after a migraine. Keep yourself hydrated as dehydration can make your symptoms worse. Drink a lot of fluids if you vomited during your migraine episode. Be careful with what you eat and add more nutrient-rich food to your platter. This may include various fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Adding more proteins in your diet is also a good option. Stay away from foods that trigger any migraine symptoms. Some foods like smoked meat, aged cheese, alcohol or caffeinated drinks are foods that you should keep at bay. If food with Aspartame and monosodium glutamate (MSG) triggers a headache, then avoid that too.

Manage stress

Stress can make your postdrome symptoms worse. It can also trigger another full blown attack in your postdrome vulnerable state. This makes focusing on your mental health and maintaining a calm mind extremely important. You can do this by various methods including getting constant moderate exercise or yoga and meditation.

Seek treatment

There is no general way of treating migraines as the symptoms felt by different people also vary. Maintaining a headache diary to track your specific symptoms is a good option. This will help you to identify patterns through all your phases and limit exposure to these triggers during your postdrome period when your body is still recovering. You can understand your own unique postdrome symptoms by getting in touch with a headache specialist. He may also prescribe medications for your specific signs.