Do constantly feel like your brain is about to explode on one side and don’t know how and why this is happening to you? This headache is migraine. It is a neurological disorder. It is not clear what causes migraine. But the most common explanation is when nerve pathways and brain chemicals come in each other’ way and cause difficulty in performing a simple brain function, then a person may experience migraine followed by nausea and sensitivity to light.

A typical migraine can last for 4 to 72 hours. The trigger for this condition can range from totally minor to pretty major. It may be triggered by an underlying condition. So it is advised to see a doctor if your headache is recurring or lasts for more than 7 days. Treatment of migraine includes over the top counter medication and removing the trigger that is causing the pain. It is easy to treat migraine if you know what is causing it.

Here are some of the unknown triggers of migraine.

Stress

Stress can cause a pounding headache in people, especially women. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, migraine is more likely to happen due to daily life activities rather than major life events. Major life events like marriage or shifting to a new place can trigger migraine. But it is more likely that it is due to some trigger in your daily life activities. Office life and motherhood can also be triggers in women. You can reduce your stress and hence the likelihood to migraine by eating healthy foods like dairy products, green leafy vegetables and chicken, doing relaxation exercises like yoga and meditation and getting enough sleep.

Climate change

Change in weather is also another reason for migraine. Heavy rain and excessive heat increase the heat and humidity respectively. This can cause dehydration and could result in a migraine attack.

Hormonal imbalance

Do you feel a sharp headache on one side of your brain during your periods? This is because of hormonal imbalance. Imbalance in the oestrogen hormone can affect brain chemicals and this can cause pain. The level of oestrogen drops during the menstrual cycle. This results in migraine during periods. In order to deal with migraine during periods, you can consume food like flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, nuts, okra, spinach, black beans and whole grain cereals, consumption of these foods can enhance the oestrogen level in the body.

Sensory stimulation

Overcrowded room, big screens, deafening noises, bright lights, strong aroma, all these things can trigger migraine in an individual. As his/her sensory nerves get overloaded, due to these external stimuli, it can cause pain in one side of the brain (the side that is overloaded).