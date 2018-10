Mushrooms can help you to boost your immunity. © Shutterstock

Next time when you spot those miraculous mushrooms in your salad/ pizza / soap then don’t forget to thank it as they can help you to manage your cholesterol, shed those excess kilos and strengthen your immunity. Here, we decode the many health benefits of it. They can help you to prevent cancer: They contain beta-glucans and conjugated linoleic acid which both have anti-carcinogenic effects and help you to keep breast and prostate cancer at bay. The excess estrogen can be suppressed by conjugated linoleic acid and the beta-glucans inhibit the growth of cancerous cells in cases of prostate cancer. So, eat it today!

They can enhance your bone health: Mushrooms are abundant in calcium, which is necessary for the formation and strengthening of your bones. A good calcium supply in the diet can reduce your chances of osteoporosis, joint pain and general lack of mobility which is associated with bone degradation.

They can help you to manage diabetes: If you are a diabetic then you should eat mushrooms which is an ideal low-energy diet for diabetics. They have no fats, no cholesterol and very low levels of carbohydrates. Moreover, they are high in protein, vitamins and minerals and contain a lot of fibre. They carry compounds which can enhance the functioning of your liver and pancreas and also promote the insulin formation.

They can help you to lower your cholesterol: Mushrooms provide lean proteins as they have no cholesterol or fat and they are low in carbohydrates. The fibre in them helps to lower cholesterol levels. The high lean protein content in them helps burn cholesterol during the digestion of mushrooms. This can protect you from various cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke.

They can help you to battle the bulge: They are rich in fibre and can help you to cut down those excess kilos. So, grab mushrooms now!

They can help you to bring your numbers down: According to studies, mushrooms, including shiitake and maitake, are high in potassium content. Potassium relaxes the tension in blood vessels and reduces the blood pressure. High blood pressure can invite heart attack and stroke. Furthermore, potassium can help you to improve your memory observed a study.

They can help you to enhance your immunity: Mushrooms have natural antibiotics which fight fungal infections. They have polysaccharides and beta-glucans which can stimulate and regulate your immunity. Also, they are rich in vitamin A, B-complex, and C and can boost your immunity.