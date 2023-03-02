Midlife Crisis: Is It Fact Or Myth?

The term ‘midlife crisis’ is not a medical diagnosis and has been debatable since it was coined.

A midlife crisis could be an amalgamation of physiological, behavioural and emotional changes that are biologically and socially driven

In whatever stage or phase of life you might question or reassess who you are, that can be called an identity crisis. It can happen when you enter teens or young adulthood or usually after retirement when there might be a sudden shift of responsibilities and roles. An identity crisis usually happens when the person is usually at a transition point in his or her life, it could be any change in social position or an event after which life doesn't feel the same. As per psychologists, an identity crisis is a natural part of growing as a human being.

Sometimes as one approaches midlife, they might experience dread for their best youthful years are behind them. For some life might have taken a different route than they had envisioned and this might produce some mixed feelings. As one reaches middle -ages (between 40 and 60), there are many changes in career and family dynamics. As per experts, the crisis can initiate feelings of depression, anguish, regret and loss related to the approaching end of life. The idea of a midlife crisis first appeared in an article written by psychoanalyst Elliott Jaques in 1965 and became popular after then.

Fact versus myth

The term 'midlife crisis' is not a medical diagnosis and has been debatable since it was coined. However, studies have shown that the happiness graph reaches an all-time low during the middle- ages. Partly, the cause of it could be physiological. For instance, most women in their mid-forties and fifties are going through menopause. This could mean changes in the body's physiology and dramatic emotional roller coasters. Symptoms like memory loss, weight changes, low energy levels and others can be a source of confusion for many women who might have been using a certain way of life. Studies are showing a similar menopause-like phase in men who might also undergo some bodily changes.

Psychologically, there have been notions like a midlife crisis is for underachievers who hold regrets about not leading a life in a desired way. However, studies have shown the contrary. People high on achievement motivation have been found to be more disturbed by the gradually decreasing physical capacity. Experts also argue that the concept is somewhat societal where changes in social reality like the loss of purpose after retirement can cause irritability and an identity crisis.

A midlife crisis could be an amalgamation of physiological, behavioural and emotional changes that are biologically and socially driven. It could include changes in sleep patterns, dietary habits, maintenance of personal hygiene and withdrawal from routine work.

Happiness is a U

As per experts, midlife is a transition period where sometimes a person might come into conflict with older values. Sometimes the stereotypes hardened in society can make people underuse their creativity during this time. Research has shown that this emotional crisis is not permanent as the trajectory happiness follows is U-shaped. It starts moving down with early adulthood, hit an all-time low during midlife and then escalates. Some experts believe, this gradual dip in happiness could represent an evolutionary phase.

