Microplastics found in blood of 84% of heart attack patients, study reveals

People who suffered a heart attack were more likely to have micro and nanoplastics in their blood, with smoking and air pollution linked to higher levels.

Microplastic test.

Microscopic particles are made of plastic and they may be more than just a planetary pollutant because they could also be linked to heart health. A study published in the European Society of Cardiology found that 84 per cent of those who suffered a heart attack had micro and nanoplastics in the blood that feeds the heart in contrast to much lower levels of those micro and nanoplastics present in the blood of people who had chronic heart disease or healthy coronary arteries. The study also revealed that smoking and increased air pollution levels were more likely to have these particles in the blood.

What were the results of the study?

Researchers from Sapienza University of Rome, the University of Verona and the Research Centre on Environmental Pollutionand Cardiovascular Diseases at the University of Campania "Luigi Vanvitelli" studied 61 patients who were undergoing a coronary angiography to check for heart disease. Blood samples were taken directly from the arteries that feed the heart as well as other parts of the body. These also included a measure of short and long term exposure to fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) and smoking history.

The findings suggest that micro or nanoplastics were found in the coronary blood of 84 per cent of the heart attack patients. The particles were also detected in 40 per cent of chronic ischemic heart disease. Additionally the plastic particles were found in only 32% of people with normal coronary arteries. The most common plastic found was polyethylene which has many applications in food packaging and consumer items. Research showed that smokers had a six-fold increased risk of microplastics in their blood and patients exposed to high levels of PM2.5 air pollution also had a greater likelihood of having these particles in circulation.

What do experts say?

Dr. Pasquale Paolisso lead author said microplastics and nanoplastics are now found everywhere but little information was known if this tiny particles could penetrate the blood vessels that lead to the heart. The researchers emphasized that there is no proof of a direct relationship between microplastics and the risk of heart attacks in the study. However it does point to a strong relationship between cardiovascular disease, plastic particles in the bloodstream and environmental pollution.

What does this mean?

Cardiovascular experts in an accompanying editorial demonstrated that increasing evidence has shown that microplastics are not limited to being an environmental problem. These particles had been found in the blood, lungs, placenta, breast milk and even inside fatty plaques in arteries in the past.

It is believed that these particles could play a part in oxidative stress, inflammation and damage to the lining of the blood vessels which are all known factors with regard to heart disease. Patients with elevated plastic levels also had elevated inflammatory markers such as tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF- ) or interleukin-6 (IL-6) in this study.

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The study does not prove that exposure to microplastics causes heart attacks or establishes whether they directly cause such events but it is part of increasing evidence that environmental pollutants can impact cardiovascular health. Healthcare professionals note that avoiding exposure to tobacco smoke, air quality and plastic pollution may be some additional strategies to consider in addition to blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes control in protecting the health of your heart.

Disclaimer: This study found an association not a cause-and-effect relationship. Further research is needed to determine whether microplastics directly increase heart attack risk.