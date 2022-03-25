Perils Of Plastics: Microplastics Detected For The First Time In Human Blood

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), commonly used in beverage packaging (soft drinks, juices and water) was the most common type of plastic found in blood samples.

Plastic particles from products that you use in our day-to-day lives such as water bottles, grocery bags, toys and disposable cutlery can end up in your bloodstream. A team of scientists from Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam in the Netherlands have for the first time detected microplastics in human blood. Microplastics have been previously found in human feces. The researchers reported their findings in the journal Environment International.

The team analyzed blood samples from 22 participants and found plastic particles in 80 per cent of them. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), commonly in beverage packaging (soft drinks, juices and water); Polystyrene, commonly used in the food-service industry as disposable utensils, cups and containers; and polyethylene, used for grocery and garbage bags, were the most common types of plastic found in the blood samples.

While PET plastic was found in 50 per cent of the samples, polystyrene was found in 36 per cent of the samples and polyethylene in 23 per cent of samples.

Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije Universiteit, told The Guardian that their study is the first to detect polymer particles in the blood. It's a breakthrough result and it is certainly reasonable to be concerned, he stated.

Health hazards of exposure to plastic particles

There's no universally established definition for microplastic, but the term is often referred to as plastic particles up to 5 mm in dimensions.

In December 2021, a study had revealed the detection of microplastics in human feces. It showed that people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) had more plastic particles in their stool than those without the disease.

Plastic particles between 5 and 10 m were also detected in in human placental tissue.

Now, it has been proven that plastic particles can travel to our bloodstream. "The uptake routes of plastic particles detected in human bloodstream are likely to be via mucosal contact either ingestion or inhalation. Dermal uptake of fine particles is unlikely except if the skin is damaged," the study paper stated.

Besides air, water and food, the researchers pointed out personal care products as potential exposure routes for plastic particles (e.g. PE in toothpaste, PET in lip gloss), dental polymers, fragments of polymeric implants, polymeric drug delivery nanoparticles (e.g. PMMA, PS), tattoo ink residues (e.g. acrylonitrile butadiene styrene particles).

The study findings indicate that "at least some of the plastic particles humans come in contact with can be bioavailable and that the rate of elimination via e.g. the biliary tract, kidney or transfer to and deposition in organs is slower than the rate of absorption into the blood."

In their paper, the researchers also noted it is scientifically plausible that plastic particles may be transported to organs via the bloodstream. But they are not yet clear if plastic particles present in the bloodstream could be carried by immune cells or can lead to diseases with an immunological base, and if it does happen.

Hence, the researchers underscored the need for better understanding of the associated hazard of exposure of such substances in humans.