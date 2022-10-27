Messed-up Gut Health? Bad Bacteria Must Be On Rise, See The Signs

You are not powerless when it comes to changing your gut culture. Change lies in the food you feed your system

Maintaining a correct balance of these microorganisms is vital for good physical and mental health and also essential to achieve a good immune response

Gut health is essential for our overall well-being. When we are talking about gut health, we usually refer to the correct balance of good and bad bacteria that form our gut microbiome. While the former is essential for good health, the latter can result in illness when they multiply. As per experts, our gut health also compliments our brain health. Our gut is connected to our brain through a large nerve network. It helps control digestion, adjust digestive secretions, and regulate the absorption of nutrients. Our gut and brain work in close association to allow digestion to happen at the correct time. Any changes in the gut culture are sure to reflect in all aspects of health.

It is not practically possible to rely on probiotics to maintain your gut health. Some lifestyle changes can turn your gut culture for the better, increase your metabolism, decrease inflammation, and can decrease the risk of chronic disease.

How to spot a messed-up gut culture

While there are no straightaway symptoms that can tell you that there is a bacterial imbalance in your gut. There are, however, some subtle signs that can alert you of the same. The following are some signals that you must pay attention to-

Your bowel movements are not easy. You might often end up having constipation or watery stools. Your stool is often hard, dry and lumpy. You often feel bloated after a meal Gas and heartburn are often troubling you If your gut microbiome is affected adversely, serotonin production gets reduced and this might disrupt your sleep pattern An imbalance in the gut bacteria can also result in chronic inflammation. You might often get skin blemishes or mouth sores.

How can you improve your gut health?

You are not powerless when it comes to changing your gut culture. Change lies in the food you feed your system. Maintaining a correct balance of these microorganisms is vital for good physical and mental health and also essential to achieve a good immune response. Here are a few things that can make a difference-

Consume probiotics (beneficial healthy bacteria) Have fermented food like yoghurt and some vegetables Probiotics feed on undigestable food called prebiotics. For instance, whole grains, onions, bananas, garlic and others. Consuming them in good quantity can increase the production of probiotics. Consume less sugar and sweeteners Reduce stress Stop taking antibiotics unnecessarily.

