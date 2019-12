Be it food or the decorations or just the hectic pace of the merry-making, you need to be prepared. © Shutterstock

Christmas is just around the corner and everybody around is in a festive mood. This is the time for parties and having fun. You meet friends and family, give gifts and receive them and generally have a good time. But this is also the time that you need to be aware of a few health hazards. The festivities of the season also make you vulnerable to allergies and other health problems. But it is a part of life. All you need to do is know what the dangers are and take the proper precaution for it. Be it food or the decorations or just the hectic pace of the merry-making, you need to be prepared. This will ensure that you have a good time. Here are five common festive health hazards that you need to watch out for this holiday season.

Food Poisoning

Festive foods offer plenty of opportunities for contamination. Food-borne illnesses caused by undercooked turkey or spoilt eggnog can upset your stomach. Use separate cutting boards for different foods to avoid cross-contamination and don’t let poultry, raw meat, dairy products or eggnog sit at room temperature for more than two hours.

Christmas Tree

The arrival of the freshly cut Christmas tree may coincide with your sniffling and sneezing as it can house mold and dust, which may cause an allergic reaction. If you’re having a real tree in your home this Christmas, make sure to hose it thoroughly and then spray it with some mould-resistant sealant.

Scented Candles

Soft, glowing scented candles make for a perfect holiday decoration in the house. However, the fumes they emit may trigger allergic reactions such as a scratchy throat, itchy eyes, and fatigue. This is one festive health hazard you need to be careful of. You can create the same inviting atmosphere with twinkle lights, instead.

Dust Mites

Stored holiday decorations often harbour dust mites, the droppings of which cause allergic symptoms like cold, cough, a nagging headache, and extreme fatigue. Clean all washable decorations thoroughly with hot water to kill dust mites.

Sugary Treats

It is difficult to pass a treat tray without grabbing a small bite, but too much sugar can spike your blood sugar levels, making you extremely tired. So, beware of this festive health hazard.

Text sourced from zliving.com