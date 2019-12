The coming of Christmas marks the beginning of festivities that continue on till the end of the year. This is the time to have fun, be merry and revel in the joy that spreads around this time. Food plays a very important role in these festivities. Christmas is famous for the delectable spread laid out on the dinner table. From cookies to desserts, roasts and plum cakes, this is the time when people go all out to indulge themselves. No wonder then that this is also the time when people complain of digestive problems. With innumerable parties that you just have to attend to fancy feasts to boozy beverages, Christmas has it all. And, this may very well leave you with a bloated tummy. Here, we reveal a few tips for a bloat-free Christmas.

Eat A Probiotic Food After Your Big Meal

Foods such as yogurt, kimchi, kefir and sauerkraut are rich in good bacteria that aid digestion and boost immunity. Probiotics correct the imbalance between the good and bad bacteria in the gut, thus reducing stomach gas. Eat a cup of probiotic foods twice a day to beat the bloating.

Skip Chewing Gum

Xylitol, mannitol or sorbitol present in chewing gums can increase production of gas and bloating in the body, so it’s best to avoid it. Follow this tip for a bloat-free Christmas.

Do Not Talk While Eating

We all feel tempted to talk on the table. However, when we speak while eating, we swallow more air that we should, which could lead to bloating.

De-Stress

Stress can cause hormonal imbalances. High levels of the hormones cortisol and adrenaline can overwhelm your digestive system, causing bloating and flatulence. Try some breathing exercises and aromatherapy to de-stress.

Ditch The Salt

Salt can cause water retention, which contributes to bloating. If you can’t choose foods that have low salt content, use low-sodium salt for a bloat-free Christmas.

Hydrate

Drink a glass of water at least once every hour. Water neutralizes excess stomach acids and prevents a bloated feeling.

Make Use Of Herbs

Drinking a cup of dandelion tea every day stimulates bile production, which digests fatty foods. Chewing a teaspoon of fennel seeds after every meal keeps the gas at bay.

Try these simple tips for a bloat-free Christmas. If the bloating still persists, see a doctor as it may be a sign of an underlying health condition.

