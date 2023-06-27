Meropenem (Antibacterial Drug): Uses, Side Effects, Warnings And More

Meropenem is used to treat severe stomach and skin infections. To learn more about this medication and its negative effects, scroll down.

Meropenem is a beta-lactam, broad-spectrum antibiotic that is most widely used in combating ICU infections as a last resort for the treatment of life-threatening drug-resistant conditions. Much like other -lactam antibiotics, meropenem kills bacteria by blocking their ability to form a cell wall. Administered intravenously, this generic drug belongs to the carbapenem class of antibiotics and can be used effectively in both children and adults for the treatment of severe bacterial infections like pneumonia, broncho-pulmonary infections in cystic fibrosis cases, complicated urinary tract infections, problematic intra-abdominal infections, intra- and post-partum infections, complicated skin and soft tissue infections and acute bacterial meningitis.

Side Effects of Meropenem

The common short-term side-effects of meropenem which usually do not require medical attention are constipation, diarrhoea, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and vaginal discharge, itching or odour. The drug may, however, cause other side effects which should be reported to the doctor immediately. These may include allergic reactions like skin rash, itching and swelling of the face, lips or tongue, bloody or watery diarrhoea, fever with rash, swollen lymph nodes or swelling of the face, prolonged pain, redness or irritation at the site where the drug has been injected, tingling or numbness in hands or feet, seizures and blistering, and peeling or loosening of skin.

Warnings Against Meropenem Drug

It is not advisable to use meropenem in patients who have a history of severe allergic reactions to this drug or other antibiotics like cefaclor, cefdinir, cefixime, cefpodoxime, cefprozil, cephalexin, avibactam, sulbactam, tazobactam, amoxicillin, ampicillin, dicloxacillin, oxacillin and penicillin. Meropenem should be administered strictly under medical supervision if the patient is pregnant or breastfeeding or suffering from a head injury, brain tumour, epilepsy or any other seizure disorder and kidney ailments, especially the conditions requiring dialysis.

Doctor's Note

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Manu Chaudhary, Director, Research, Venus Remedies Ltd. In this capacity, Dr Manu Chaudhary oversees the operations of the Venus Medicine Research Centre (VMRC), the company's R&D wing said, "Classified as 'critically important for human medicine' by the World Health Organisation, meropenem is among the most effective antibiotics that can treat many severe infections against which other antibiotics do not work. The clinical efficacy rate of meropenem is astoundingly high at 86.2 per cent, making it the preferred line of treatment for several multi-drug-resistant infections. Considering that this antibiotic is used as a last resort to treat certain life-threatening infections, there is a greater need to preserve its life by ensuring its judicious use in hospitalised patients, strictly under medical supervision. Given the alarming increase in life-threatening multi-drug-resistant infections, meropenem has witnessed a surge in demand in recent years."

Note: Dr. Manu Chaudhary, who is in charge of the Venus Medicine Research Centre (VMRC), the business' R&D arm, has approved the facts provided above.

