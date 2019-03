Today, many people have diabetes owing to their sedentary lifestyle. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes can lead to blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks and stroke as well. The WHO also estimated that in the year 2016, 1.6 million deaths occurred due to diabetes. Moreover, it was also the seventh leading cause of death during the same year. But, taking some essential measures can help you keep diabetes away. According to the WHO, a healthy diet, exercising on a daily basis, controlling weight and cutting down on tobacco intake, may help you keep diabetes away. Also, regular screening, taking medications prescribed by your doctor and opting for a proper diet and a fitness routine can be helpful. Now, according to a new study published in the European Journal of Endocrinology, those women who find their jobs mentally tiring may suffer from Type 2 diabetes. Isn’t it shocking?

This study states that mentally draining- teaching can take a toll on your health. It can raise type 2 diabetes risk in women. So, it is the need of the hour that both employers and women should know about the effects of mentally tiring work. Type 2 diabetes can be referred to as a condition when your cells are unable to use blood sugar (glucose) for producing energy. This tends to happen when your cells may become insensitive to insulin. So, your blood sugar level gradually increases. As you are aware of the fact that there are various factors like obesity, faulty diet, lack of exercise and smoking which can put you at the risk of type 2 diabetes.

So, in order to carry out the study, Dr Guy Fagherazzi and colleagues from the Centre for Research in Epidemiology and Population Health at Inserm observed how the job which is mentally tiring can lead to diabetes. In the study, around 70,000 women participated and around 75 per cent of them belonged to the teaching profession. Not only this, according to the findings of the study, 24 per cent of women found their work tiring at the beginning of the study itself.

The study concluded that around 21 per cent of women were likely to get type 2 diabetes, because of their mentally tiring work. Furthermore, it was also attributed to factors like age, dietary habits, smoking status, blood pressure and also family history. So, curbing the incidences of diabetes is essential. You shouldn’t worry anymore as these factors can help you do so. Women, in case you also find your job tiring, then you should take some measures to reduce your stress and prevent diabetes. Wondering how? We help you to do so.

You can dance

Dancing can not only help you to cut down those excess kilos and lower your stress. But, it can also be beneficial for those with type 2 diabetes. According to a study published in the journal Diabetology and Metabolic Syndrome, dance like ballroom and Latin dance can enhance your fitness levels, and help you deal with type 2 diabetes and obesity. Obesity can be termed as one of the potent factors which can lead to diabetes. But, dancing can help you grill your fat and cut down your risk of obesity. This, in turn, can prevent diabetes.

Journaling can be helpful

Well, do you remember what you ate last week? If no, then you must start writing down in the dairy right away! According to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, those who kept food records were able to battle the bulge. So, food journaling plays a major role here. You will not be aware of what goes into your mouth unless you write it down. Maybe you avoid writing down what you eat as you may feel guilty about your bad food choices. But, trust us, writing down can not only help you grill your excess fat or help you maintain the weight which you have lost by giving your 100 per cent but, it can also help you regulate your blood sugar levels too. This recording can give you a chance to know about which food items can raise your blood sugar levels. This way, you will be able to alter your diet and who will know what works better for your body. You will also be able to identify the factors which can cause overeating along with how your blood sugar responses to various food items you eat throughout the day. So, with the help of your expert, you will be able to eat mindfully.

Eat your meals earlier in the day

According to a study, changing when you eat your food can do wonders to your health. A study published in the journal Cell Metabolism revealed that eating earlier in the day can affect our health as much as what we’re eating. The study sheds the light on the fact that time-restricted diets can lower one’s diabetes risk by managing blood sugar levels. The study concluded that eating within a six-hour window v/s a 12-hour window provided benefits like the ones who participated in the study, showed increased insulin sensitivity which also allowed to improve blood sugar control. Moreover, they were able to lower blood pressure. The effect was similarly like taking a blood pressure medication.

You can do yoga

You should enrich your mind, body and soul. You should relax! Deep breathing and yoga can help you here. According to a study published in the journal Endocrinology and Metabolism, yoga has a therapeutic role in managing diabetes. Yoga is helpful in tackling lifestyle diseases along with type 2 diabetes. Doing yoga on a daily basis can help attain glycaemic control and lower complications in the ones with type 2 diabetes. Moreover, it can also control your eating patterns. Yoga, pranayama, and Sudarshan Kriya can enhance your dietary practices and medication adherence. Yoga can facilitate mindful eating which in diabetes has shown to facilitate improvements in dietary intake and help you roast your fat. You should also consult your yoga practitioner about the asanas you should opt for. So, try to de-stress yourself.

