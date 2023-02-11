Mental Stress May Increase The Risk Of Developing Diabetes

Although we now recognise that stress disorders and diabetes are serious threats, most people still perceive them as two distinct issues. But as we learn more from research and reports, it becomes clear that stress issues and diabetes are frequently related. Although mental stress may not always lead to diabetes, it does increase the risk of developing the disease. Diabetes is a vicious cycle in many aspects since it significantly negatively influences the quality of life, making people feel more stressed and anxious.

The effects of stress on human health and wellness have long been recognised by Ayurveda, which considers stressing a significant risk factor for the onset of many diseases.

Although the link between stress and diabetes has been indicated in Ayurveda, more recent research has supported these ideas and shed more light on the relationship between them. For example, we now understand a clear link between the stress hormone cortisol and diabetes.

Long-lasting stress causes an increase in cortisol and corticotropin levels in the body. This increase in hormone levels results in anxiety and mood disorders.

Therefore, high-stress levels can contribute to trouble sleeping, and poor quality or insufficient sleep can lead to maladaptive changes in the stress response.

Yoga And Meditation

Ayurvedic therapies for diabetes include yoga as well, with some yoga asanas and practises being particularly beneficial. Patients with diabetes should meditate regularly in addition to performing asanas and pranayamas. Yoga again works at various levels, but it has been demonstrated to enhance endocrine and metabolic functioning, increasing therapeutic outcomes.

In addition, it is regarded as one of the most effective natural stress-reduction techniques, making it especially helpful in controlling stress and diabetes, whether they occur alone or jointly.

Individuals and doctors can participate and build on these missions and initiatives as brand ambassadors or as part of the value chain, as each of us is most likely impacted by stress, anxiety and diabetes in our near and dear ones.

The younger generation needs to recognize the value of this science, respect nature and add a bit of nature to their daily life through food, relaxation and effort.

