Be it anxiety depression substance abuse or dementia – the world is facing a challenge in the form of mental illness. With so many taboos and myths surrounding mental health it is still a new topic in India. On top of that “most people in India suffer from mental health problems such as anxiety stress depression denial and anger” says Dr Anuneet Sabharwal Founder and Director at the Happy Tree. Mental Health In India Dr Sabharwal paints a clear picture by telling us where the country stands when it comes to mental health. He says “around 70 million people deal