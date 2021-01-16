Mental illnesses on the rise in India: Know why and what you can do to fight the problem

Be it anxiety, depression, substance abuse or dementia – the world is facing a challenge in the form of mental illness. With so many taboos and myths surrounding mental health, it is still a new topic in India. On top of that, "most people in India suffer from mental health problems such as anxiety, stress, depression, denial and anger," says Dr Anuneet Sabharwal, Founder and Director at the Happy Tree.

Mental Health In India

Dr Sabharwal paints a clear picture by telling us where the country stands when it comes to mental health. He says, "around 70 million people deal with a worse mental disorder. India is the largest suicide place with 2.6 lakh cases of suicide. Also, 50 per cent of mental health problems start by the age of 15, and 75 per cent are developed by the age of 24. According to the National Health Program by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, around 6% of people of Kerala is suffering from these issues. Almost 1 in 4 people suffer from some behavioural or emotional issues."

Causes Of Mental Health

Dr Sabharwal explains, "Mental illness is majorly about an individual emotional and mental well-being. Good mental health means that an individual possesses a balanced mind, feel confident, and self-esteem. If any individual deals with these disorders, it majorly affects how he/she perceives, reacts or think."

Apart from the obvious reasons like the stress of daily life, other reasons that contribute to the increase in the cases of mental health include:

Ignorance

One of the major reasons why mental health is complex is the lack of knowledge and awareness. Also, people tend to ignore it and make fun of people if they suffer from the same. Some people even use demeaning and derogatory terms to refer to someone who is mentally unfit. This demotivates the person suffering from the condition and stop them from reaching out for help.

Lack Of Help

“In India, there are around 43 states that run mental health institutions across the country. But, only about 3800 psychiatrists available to check 11,500 individuals, with 900 clinical psychologists to treat 17550. This implies that only one psychiatrist is there to treat 4 lakh Indians. And, for around 1022 seats of students in college is set aside for medical professionals,” opines Dr Sabharwal.

No Insurance For Individuals Suffering From Mental Illness

Mental health treatment is not cheap, and without any insurance, it can be challenging to afford the same. The expert explains, “The insurance companies in India do not provide any medical insurance to the individuals admitted to the hospital to cure their mental illness. Due to these reasons, better hospital care becomes out of reach for some individuals.”

Reaching out to the best consultant at an early stage of the mental health issue is essential to cure the illness. If you are suffering from the illness, it is advisable to visit the right psychiatrist and get the treatment done at the right time.