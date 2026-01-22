Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other Months After ‘Homewrecker’ Trolling: Here's What Online Trolling Can Do To Your Mental Health

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer and Radio jockey, and RJ Mahvash have reportedly unfollowed one another on social media, months after becoming victims of an excessive amount of trolling that won't stop on the internet and rumours about them dating. The step has once again highlighted the role of baseless speculation, name-calling, and social media hate as the factors capable of impacting the mental state of a person to an immensely significant degree, in particular, when it comes to the cases of public personalities.

The speculation involving Chahal and RJ Mahvash started as their interactions through the Internet were observed by fan pages and gossip sites. What began as a normal curiosity eventually escalated to unconfirmed dating rumours with RJ Mahvash being called as a homewrecker by trolls. Although neither party officially confirmed this, the online discourse became aggressive, personal and misogynistic. Months later, following and unfollowing each other has brought back the debate on the internet, but neither Chahal nor Mahvash have come out anywhere as to mention it. Unfollowing someone on social media might not seem like a big deal, but in celebrity culture, it is a rather frequent reaction to the influence of social media.

How Trolling Affects Mental Health?

Trolling is anonymity that starts online. You might not know who is behind a screen name, profile picture, or celebrity tag. Mental health experts state that due to the constant presence of hate posts, gossiping, anxiety, emotional stress, and social isolation may occur.

Trolling can be gender-targeted, especially among women. Many women have been labelled as homewrekers or attention seekers in order to shame them and silence them irrespective of the truth. This type of cyberbullying may lead to the development of low self-esteem, persistent stress, and fear of being exposed publicly.

This is how hate speech affects mental Health as regular trolling may be incredibly psychologically harmful

Panic attacks and anxiety because of being judged all the time. Depression due to helplessness or loneliness. Emotional exhaustion and sleep disorders. Loss of self-worth and self-confidence. Quitting social media use to safeguard mental tranquility.

How To Cope With Trolling To Keep Mental Health In Good Shape?

The professionals in mental health report that establishing digital boundaries, including unfollowing, muting, or limiting interactions, may be a normal coping strategy.

Distancing oneself from online noise does not mean being guilty or wrong in the rumours, it can be a kind of reclaiming of personal and mental space as well. This experience is one of the lessons that rumour is not reality, and words typed on the internet can have tangible effects in the real world. Although celebrities do not appear fragile, they can also be victims of emotional abuse. Social media can be a safer place for all through responsible digital behaviour that includes checking information, avoiding hateful commentary, and showing empathy.

Overall, Mental Health is as important as physical health. If you have been through any of these situations, then you must try being away from social media for some time or maybe just seek the help of a professional, in order to take care of your mental health, because mental health should be your priority. In the past few years, a number of well-known personalities have publicly confessed to breaking off their social media usage to keep their mental health state in check, and RJ Mahavash and Chahal unfollowing each other is not a big deal, it might just be a move to prioritise emotional well-being over online approval.