Everyone goes through periods of stress, anxiety, sadness, and grief at some point. Most of the time, mental or emotional distress symptoms are apparent, but occasionally it might be difficult to recognise them and determine the cause. When battling various emotional disorders, people frequently hesitate to seek professional assistance or contact a psychologist. Avoiding the stigma attached to seeking a psychologist's contribution is essential. Taking care of your mental health helps you deal with daily stressors and problems. Dr Priyanka Srivastava, Consultant, Department of Behavioural Sciences, Jaypee Hospital- Noida shares below seven such times when you must consult a psychologist.
Emotional Health Issues: Mental diseases or emotional health issues can be seen in several ways. They can be placed with the aid of a mental health expert because they are frequently misdiagnosed as something else. A psychologist should be consulted for assistance with emotional health issues such as bipolar illness, major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, and post-traumatic stress disorder because they have a variety of symptoms.
Overcoming Compulsions And Addictions: Some bad habits, including smoking, drinking, and using drugs, are frequently employed to exacerbate the underlying mental disease. The psychologist can assist you in addressing these concerns and those related to them, such as depression, eating disorders, and sleep disorders. Alcohol intoxication phases and withdrawal symptoms can be a part of an alcohol use disorder.
Loss is impossible to prevent losing loved ones, and it is not any simpler to deal with. Many people find it extremely difficult to deal with the loss of parents, spouses, or pets. In addition, a person may have withdrawal symptoms after losing a job or ending a relationship. Although grieving is normal, denial of the loss might result in longer-lasting, severe mental health problems.
Family And Relationship Issues:Counselling for couples and relationships and family therapy can help you mend strained bonds with the partner, kids, and other family members. Explicit topics like marital or financial difficulties, disputes between parents and children, or the impact of substance misuse or a family member's mental illness are all acceptable.
Stress And Anxiety: Anxiety and stress can be experienced in a circumstance or event as too much for you to handle, endangering your health. Too much stress can cause a breakdown, feelings of depletion, fatigue, and depression, impacting relationships, professional performance, and physical health.
Depression: Depression is when individuals cannot attend to their needs and find it more challenging to carry out daily activities. They become worn out and usually struggle to control their thoughts and emotions. However, 90% of those who receive treatment for depression do so successfully.
Phobias:Excessive fears of a particular circumstance, thing, or environment. Unusual or unwarranted concerns might seriously interfere with life.