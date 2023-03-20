Workplace Stress And Mental Health: Think It Isn't Consuming You? Think Again

In today's fast-paced world, the pressure to perform and succeed has become a part of everyday life, especially in the workplace. Stress on the job is a common occurrence, which, if left unaddressed, can significantly affect one's mental health. This article aims to highlight the impact of stress in the workplace on mental health. We spoke to K G Umesh, Director of Human Resources, Himalaya Wellness Company, to understand the connection between the two and how the concoction of stress and work pressure affects the mental health of an individual.

How Does Stress Affect Your Mental Health

Stress is the body's natural response to a perceived threat or danger. It triggers the release of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, which aid in our ability to respond to the circumstance. Chronic stress, however, can result in mental health issues. Workload, deadline pressure, disagreements with coworkers, and job instability are a few examples of workplace stressors.

One of the most common effects of stress on mental health is anxiety. Anxiety is a feeling of discomfort ranging from minor to severe and includes worry or fear. When people are constantly stressed out, they may have anxiety, which can affect how they function at work and in their daily lives. Physical signs of anxiety can include tense muscles, headaches, and stomachaches, increasing stress levels. Another mental health issue that can arise from workplace stress is depression. A significant mental condition called depression can affect a person's emotions, thoughts, and actions. Persistent stress can result in depressive symptoms such as sadness, helplessness, and a lack of drive. Depression can make it difficult for individuals to focus, make decisions, or participate in activities they once found enjoyable. Stress can also lead to burnout, a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged and excessive stress. Burnout can result in feelings of detachment, cynicism, and a reduced sense of accomplishment. As a result, people may become overwhelmed and helpless, which can affect their performance and productivity. Stress at work can also increase the chances of substance abuse and addiction. To deal with the stress, people may resort to drugs or alcohol, which can worsen mental health issues and cause addiction.

Preventing Workplace Suicides

Suicide prevention in the workplace is a critical issue that organizations should address. Some initiatives that organizations can implement to prevent suicides due to workplace stress include:

Creating a supportive workplace culture that encourages open communication and destigmatizes mental health issues Providing Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) that offer counselling and mental health services Offering training to managers and employees on how to identify and respond to signs of distress and suicidal behaviour Providing resources and referrals to mental health professionals and crisis hotlines Encouraging employees to take time off and seek help when needed and ensuring access to appropriate medical leave and disability accommodations

By taking these steps, organizations can create a safe and supportive environment for employees to address and manage workplace stress, reducing the risk of suicide and promoting overall mental health and well-being. Stress at work can significantly impact an individual's mental health. Organizations are increasingly focusing on the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) model to promote physical and mental wellness among their employees.

Many organizations recognize the importance of promoting work-life balance and employee health to improve employee satisfaction, retention, and productivity. They are implementing programs that prioritize the well-being of their employees through a range of initiatives, including mental health support, mindfulness training, a 24/7 employee assistance program, regular health checkups, and on-site yoga and meditation sessions. Additionally, organizations are implementing flexible work arrangements to promote work-life balance.

By promoting work-life balance and employee health, organizations can create a positive work environment that values the well-being of its employees, leading to higher job satisfaction and improved business outcomes.

