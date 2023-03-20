Workplace Stress And Mental Health: Think It Isn't Consuming You? Think Again

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
In today's fast-paced world, the pressure to perform and succeed has become a part of everyday life, especially in the workplace. Stress on the job is a common occurrence, which, if left unaddressed, can significantly affect one's mental health. This article aims to highlight the impact of stress in the workplace on mental health. We spoke to K G Umesh, Director of Human Resources, Himalaya Wellness Company, to understand the connection between the two and how the concoction of stress and work pressure affects the mental health of an individual.
Stress is the body's natural response to a perceived threat or danger. It triggers the release of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, which aid in our ability to respond to the circumstance. Chronic stress, however, can result in mental health issues. Workload, deadline pressure, disagreements with coworkers, and job instability are a few examples of workplace stressors.
Suicide prevention in the workplace is a critical issue that organizations should address. Some initiatives that organizations can implement to prevent suicides due to workplace stress include:
By taking these steps, organizations can create a safe and supportive environment for employees to address and manage workplace stress, reducing the risk of suicide and promoting overall mental health and well-being. Stress at work can significantly impact an individual's mental health. Organizations are increasingly focusing on the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) model to promote physical and mental wellness among their employees.
Many organizations recognize the importance of promoting work-life balance and employee health to improve employee satisfaction, retention, and productivity. They are implementing programs that prioritize the well-being of their employees through a range of initiatives, including mental health support, mindfulness training, a 24/7 employee assistance program, regular health checkups, and on-site yoga and meditation sessions. Additionally, organizations are implementing flexible work arrangements to promote work-life balance.
By promoting work-life balance and employee health, organizations can create a positive work environment that values the well-being of its employees, leading to higher job satisfaction and improved business outcomes.
Follow us on