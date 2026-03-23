What is Somniphobia? The hidden fear of falling asleep explained

Somniphobia is the fear of falling asleep that can cause anxiety, panic attacks, and sleep deprivation. Here are the symptoms, causes, and treatment of Somniphobia and how to overcome the fear of sleep.

What is Somniphobia The hidden fear of falling asleep explained

Sleep should be a relaxing and refreshing experience, yet, to some individuals, even the thought of sleep could make them fearful and anxious. This is termed as Somniphobia, an uncommon yet severe sleep disorder phobia in which one fears going to sleep. Individuals having this fear tend to develop a high level of worry at night and sometimes attempt to continue without sleeping as much as they can, and this can take a toll on the mind and the body.

What is Somniphobia?

Somniphobia is the dislike of sleep or sleeping. It is usually associated with anxiety disorders, nightmares, sleep paralysis or anxiety of not being able to control his or her sleep. Individuals with this phobia can experience a feeling that anything bad could occur, in case they fall asleep and this leads to panic and stress upon sleep.

This state may result in sleep deprivation which may result in fatigue, shifts of mood, lack of concentration and low immunity. In the long run, sleep deprivation may also pose a danger of major health complications such as high blood pressure, depression, and heart complications.

Symptoms of Somniphobia

Somniphobia can be followed by emotional and physical symptoms. The possible symptoms are some to include:

Fear or anxiety at bedtime Before sleep, panic attacks Nightmares Sweating and fast heartbeat Difficulty breathing Avoiding sleep Exhausted and afraid to go to sleep

Causes of Somniphobia

This fear could have a number of causes. A frequent nightmares or night terrors is one of the causes. Individuals that have gone through sleep paralysis also tend to develop an aversion to sleep as the process can be quite terrifying. Somniphobia may also be caused by stress, trauma, anxiety disorders, and other traumatic experiences in the past.

In other instances, individuals acquire this fear upon observing frightening films, reading disturbing tales or going through a traumatic experience at night.

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Cure and how to Overcome fear of sleep

The positive thing about Somniphobia is that it is curable. One of the best treatments is therapy. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy makes individuals learn the art of perceiving their fear and gradually decrease anxiety concerning sleep. Deep breathing, meditation and listening to soothing music before sleep are also relaxation techniques that can be used.

It is also possible to create a healthy sleeping schedule, discontinue caffeine before going to sleep, and minimize the time spent on screens before sleep that can contribute to sleep and decreasing fear. In most serious cases, a medical practitioner can prescribe medication to assist with the issue of anxiety and insomnia.

Somniphobia is a latent yet severe fear that may have an impact on the health and life of somebody. The fear of sleep might not seem a natural concept, yet it is a problematic issue that requires treatment and management. Through effective treatment, therapy, and lifestyle modification, individuals are able to get rid of this fear and resume peacefully sleeping.

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