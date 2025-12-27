Tylor Chase Health Update: Former Nickelodeon Child Star Faces 72-Hour Hospital Hold Before Rehab Amid Mental Health Struggles

Following videos of Tylor Chase looking unrecognizable went viral on the internet, concerns surrounding his mental health have mounted. His family has previously confirm that the 36-year-old is suffering from mental health issues, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Former Nickelodeon child star, Taylor Chase, 36, is finally going to receive help after he was reportedly hospitalised and is expected to enter rehab. Jacob Harris, owner of Shipwreck Barbershop in Riverside, California, told a leading media outlet that he visited Chase for three hours on the day of Christmas and was able to find 'a crisis centre that would come out and do an on-site evaluation.'

Crisis Centre Remark Taylor Chase Needs 'Medical Attention'

The 36-year-old star previously got help from his former Nickelodeon co-star, Daniel Curtis Lee. He put him in a motel for shelter and tried to help him further, but ended up in a trash. Harris told the media that he was first reached by 'The Mighty Ducks' actor, Shaun Weiss, to help locate Taylor Chase.

Describing the three-hour visit as the 'tipping point', the owner of Shipwreck Barbershop said, "I had to do something. I finally found a crisis centre that would come out and do an on-site evaluation." He explained that the medical centre was contacted by him to help evaluate the 36-year-old actor, who is suffering from mental health issues. Following the examination, the crisis centre remarked that Chase need 'medical attention' and he was taken to Riverside-area hospital.

Taylor Chase Is Doing Better

Harris told another media outlet, "He's in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help." In a recent interview, the 36-year-old's father, Joseph Mendez Jr. told the media that the family have sought several treatments for the child star, but he chose to discontinue medication and started using substances.

Joseph Mendez Jr. said, "For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care. In addition to addiction, Tylor has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, which require consistent medical treatment."

How Fans Reacted To Taylor Chase Health Update

Following videos of the former child star looking unrecognizable went viral on the internet, concerns surrounding his mental health have mounted. "Taylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well fed and safe from the rain. Hotel secured! One step closer to long term treatment. PS: Tylor wants to livestream video games. Who can help?" Lee wrote in the Instagram caption.

You may like to read

One internet user wrote, "Daniel, as someone who used to work as a psychiatric nurse who particularly worked with patients in need of rehab, I can't even begin to tell you how much I appreciate what you're doing for Tylor. When you work in healthcare, it can be very easy to become cynical and frustrated with folks, but you are truly spending that much needed one on one time with him, and sometimes that can make all the difference in the world. Are you by chance setting anything up that may let us help your support of him?"

Another wrote, "Bro this speaks volumes man seriously. I wanna find him and treat him to a meal! This being in that show was my childhood man.. hurts me seeing him that way!"

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.