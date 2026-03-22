Trypophobia symptoms: Why Honeycomb and Lotus seeds can make some people uncomfortable

Trypophobia is the fear of small holes and clustered patterns like honeycomb and lotus seeds. Here's everything about Trypophobia symptoms, causes, and why these patterns make some people feel uncomfortable.

Trypophobia symptoms Why Honeycomb and Lotus seeds can make some people uncomfortable

Trypophobia is a syndrome when humans are irritated or nervous when they encounter periodic designs of small holes or bumps. Examples are honeycombs, lotus seed pods, sponges and coral patterns. When other individuals merely hate such patterns, others have severe discomfort, fear, or even panic. Trypophobia cannot be discussed as a mental disorder systematically, yet the symptoms of this issue are quite real in the lives of people suffering.

What is Trypophobia?

The phobia against clustered holes is called trypophobia. Individuals with the condition become uncomfortable when they observe repeating patterns or tiny holes that are closely clustered. Scientists are of the opinion that this response can be attributed to the fact that the brain can relate these patterns to danger to animals that are poisonous, skin infections or even decay. That is why the brain will respond with fear or disgust to protect itself.

Trypophobia Symptoms

The Trypophobia symptoms may be physical and emotional. Other individuals suffer a mild discomfort, and others could have severe reactions. Common symptoms include:

Being out of place or aversion Goosebumps Stinging or crawling on the skin Nausea Sweating Fast heartbeat Anxiety or panic attacks Desire to turn her head away instantly

These symptoms normally manifest when an individual observes pictures of honeycombs, lotus seed pods, or any other form of holes.

Causes of Trypophobia

It is not known to be caused by any particular single-known reason but the psychologists are of the view that it might be connected to evolution. There are also dangerous animals such as snakes, insects and poisonous frogs with patterns that resemble clustered holes on their skins. These patterns could cause the brain to respond as an address of a threat. The other cause may be attributed to fear of skin diseases or infection because even some skin diseases form cluster patterns. This can provoke the sensation of uneasiness or fear in the brain.

How to Manage Trypophobia

In case of Trypophobia, it can be controlled by means of dealing with it daily. Fear is frequently reduced by exposure therapy, which involves demonstrating similar patterns in a controlled manner over time. Anxiety symptoms can also be minimised using relaxation methods such as deep breathing, mindfulness and meditation. People can also cope with this condition by avoiding triggers, reducing stress and discussing it with a therapist. In extreme situations, the doctors can propose therapy or drug treatment to manage anxiety.

Trying to say the word trypophobia can be considered strange, yet it is a fact that makes a great number of individuals feel uncomfortable and even anxious. Another pattern, such as honeycomb and lotus seed, can be considered as normal by some and a disturbing pattern to others. Symptoms and causes of Trypophobia can help individuals to overcome fear and decrease anxiety in the long run.

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