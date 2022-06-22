Trauma Patients May Retreat From The World To Deal With Their Pain: Here’s How You Can Help

Isolation Only Deteriorates Mental Health Conditions For Trauma Patients

Experts say, psychological dissociation from everything and everyone only worsens a trauma victims mental health state.

People who have experienced extremely traumatic events tend to dissociate themselves from the world. This is a very common aftereffect for all victims. But staying detached from reality and people for a long time has severe adverse effects. At first, the distance might make the person feel better. Psychological dissociation usually helps victims cope by getting some distance from the experience or come to terms with the reality of experiencing loss. But this isolation is different for a person who is a trauma victim. Over time, a person will start struggling with other severe mental issues like depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social impairment, physical pain, etc.

A study conducted on this subject found out that patients who experienced psychological detachment right after a traumatic experience had significantly higher levels of mental health problems and symptoms. They experience PTSD, anxiety and depression and functional impairment within the time span of three months. Experts say that the key to recovery from a traumatic past is not isolation, but communication. It is natural for trauma victims to not want to relieve what they have experienced. The recovery process is long and requires a lot of patience. Researchers say that the findings of this study are a massive step to understanding how to treat these patients. This will create awareness among doctors, people and help understand the potential aftereffects of these symptoms.

Tips To Help A Trauma Victim

Experts also state that it is very important that victims of trauma are surrounded by positive energy and positive people who can help them recover. Other than doctors and therapists, family members, friends and peers can also help the person out.

Understand and identify what the person needs, sometimes trauma patients do not know what they need. So, it falls to their care giver to identify it.

Do not force them to do anything that they do not wish to.

Help them relax.

Keep a positive attitude and environment.

Give them time to heal

Help them face the situations or people that remind them of the traumatic experience, but only when they are ready.

Take baby steps to progress and do not add to their stress.

Identify the people who help them relax and feel better, like family and friends.

Encourage them to talk and share.

Make sure that the victim you are trying to help knows that the feeling of helplessness and horror that they are feeling will get better with time. Communication is the most important step to recovery.