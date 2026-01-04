Toxic Love Syndrome: Expert Reveals How Unhealthy Relationships Impact Hormones, Mood And Mental Health

Toxic Love Syndrome can silently harm your wellbeing. Experts explain how unhealthy relationships disrupt hormones, affect mood, and damage mental health.

Toxic Love Syndrome is a mental health issue that is becoming more and more well-known, and specialists state that unhealthy relationships can negatively affect emotional health and the hormonal balance of the body. Although relationships are supposed to bring comfort and security, toxic relationships will in turn create chronic stress, anxiety and long term psychological strain that silently creeps into your mind and the body.

Constant emotional stress is at the centre of unhealthy relationships. Manipulation, control, lack of trust, emotional neglect or constant criticism are some of the patterns due to which the body is in alert. According to mental health experts, this constant tension triggers the stress response system, which causes the release of the main stress hormone in the body, which is cortisol. In case of protracted cortisol levels, the quality of sleep is compromised, immunity is weaker, and managing emotions is more challenging.

Expert Reveals On How Unhealthy Relationships Impact Hormones

Dr Neeraj Loona, Psychiatrist, Director and Head of Loona Hospital Reveals that

"Unhealthy relationships lead to increase in stress hormone cortisol and eventually person can have symptoms of continuous stress, anxiety, low mood, disturbed sleep and appetite , impairment at work, social and personal life, loss of interest or pleasure in daily life , Along with these depressive symptoms one can have severe anxiety too, in the form of anxiety spells , difficult concentration, impairment in memory, impairment decision taking and poor coping skills ."

Unhealthy Love Caused Hormonal Imbalance

Positive interactions lead to the secretion of hormones such as oxytocin and serotonin that fosters bonding, happiness and emotional security. But the feel-good hormones are suppressed by the toxic love dynamics. In their place, adrenaline and cortisol take the centre stage resulting in anxiety, fear and emotional fatigue cycles.With such time hormonal imbalance may leave people restless, exhausted or numb.

Effect On Emotional Stasis

Toxic Love Syndrome is a widely used effect that changes moods. According to experts, emotional instability has the potential to cause irritability, sadness, frequent mood swings and worthlessness, especially when experienced over a long period. Anxiety and depression are some threats that may be heightened through continuous exposure to negativity. Most people start to internalise criticism on their part by the partner leading to low self esteem and self doubt.

Mental Health Psychiatric Implications

Gaslighting and emotional manipulations are common in toxic relationships, and these are likely to distort reality in an individual. This is a psychological strain that can lead to confusion, overthinking and lack of ability to trust one self. In extreme situations, patients can develop panic attacks, emotional dependency, trauma-like symptoms that are attributed to chronic stress and emotional distress.

Physiological Health Effects Of Relationship Stress

Toxic love has far-reaching impacts on health. Studies indicate that ongoing emotional stress is a possible cause of headaches, digestive problems, fatigue and heart-related problems. Interrupted sleep, emotional eating or loss of appetite are also typical, which also aggravates the general state of health and strength.

Overall, Constant worry about a partner, fear of speaking out, emotional fatigue and being trapped are the major reasons to be considered the indicators of Toxic Love Syndrome. Mental health professionals suggest establishing strict limits, enlisting the help of a professional therapist and turning to close support groups. In most instances, it would be necessary to get out of the relationship to get hormones in balance, stabilise mood and safeguard long term mental health.